Bradford sanctioned by the RFL after a section of fans aimed homophobic abuse at referee James Child

Bradford Bulls have been sanctioned by the RFL

Bradford have been sanctioned by the Rugby Football League after a section of fans directed homophobic abuse towards referee James Child, who spoke publicly on the eve of the season about his sexuality.

The RFL launched an investigation following complaints of homophobic comments aimed at Child during a Bulls home game against Newcastle Thunder in June and that stewards had failed to take action.

A statement said: "The investigation was satisfied that Bradford were unaware of the comments and the club have accepted that match stewards should have heard the remarks and intervened.

"In reaching an 'Agreed Decision' with the RFL, the club accepts that the language which was heard at the fixture in question was offensive and homophobic and has no place in the sport of rugby league.

"The club have committed to spending a minimum of £3,000 to promote an Inclusivity and Diversity Celebration home fixture in 2022, in lieu of a fine, as a more progressive and positive intervention - with an additional £1,000 fine suspended until the end of the 2022 Championship season."

The RFL says Bradford have already taken action to improve education and awareness of stewards, staff and fans and have agreed to ensure that the governing body's Tackle It campaign is given greater focus at the club.

Dr Rimla Akhtar OBE, chair of the RFL Inclusion Board, said: "This is a positive outcome to an unacceptable incident.

"It is important that the sport shows this behaviour will not be tolerated and on behalf of the Inclusion Board and the RFL Board, I congratulate the Bradford club for their response."

