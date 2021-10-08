LISTEN: Super League Grand Finals preview on the Golden Point Podcast

We look ahead to the men's and women's Super League Grand Finals on the latest podcast

It is Grand Final time once again as both the men's and women's Super League seasons reach their conclusion this weekend.

The latest Golden Point Podcast sees Sky Sports rugby league reporter Jenna Brooks joins host Marc Bazeley to look ahead to both matches.

We hear from St Helens captain James Roby, Catalans Dragons skipper Ben Garcia and head coach Steve McNamara as they prepare to battle it out at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the action switches to Emerald Headingley for the women's Grand Final where St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos, and we catch up with Jodie Cunningham and Caitlin Beevers to find out how their respective sides are preparing.

Plus, get a little insight into what goes on at Grand Final media day and hear Jenna's prediction for both this weekend's matches.

