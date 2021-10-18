England Women: Head coach Craig Richards calls up four uncapped players for France clash

York's Savannah Andrade is one of four uncapped players in the England squad

Craig Richards has included four uncapped players in a 20-strong England squad for Saturday's women's international against France in Perpignan.

York City Knights duo Savannah Andrade and Olivia Wood are in line for their first caps after a season with saw the club reach both the Challenge Cup final and Women's Super League semi-finals.

Castleford Tigers co-captain Emma Lumley and St Helens winger Rachael Woosey, who is one of 10 players from the treble winners included, could make their bows too and head coach Richards is delighted to see them earn an opportunity with England.

"I'm delighted we have been able to name a host of new names in our squad to take on France," Richards said.

"All four of the potential debutants have impressed me with their attitude and performances in the Betfred Women's Super League and it has really created a strong competition for places within the squad.

"I am hopeful we will see at least two make their international debuts next weekend in Perpignan."

Andrade's call-up comes after a try-laden season for the City Knights following her move from Bradford Bulls, while Woosey has made a big impact for Saints since switching from rugby union.

Uncapped Rachael Woosey is one of 10 St Helens players in the England squad

Lumley, meanwhile, was called into the squad to face Wales in June, but ultimately did not feature in the 60-0 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The match against France is part of a double-header with the men's team and is the women's first meeting with them since the 54-4 win for England in Carcassonne in 2018.

"This is another huge step on the road to the Rugby League World Cup and another great opportunity for players to prove what they can do on the international stage," Richards said.

England Women's squad to face France

Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Grace Field (York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants), Tara Jones (St Helens), Emma Lumley (Castleford Tigers), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Beth Stott, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York City Knights), Rachael Woosey (St Helens).