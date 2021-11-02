Women's Super League: Barrow Raiders and Leigh Miners Rangers join expanded 12-team competition for 2022

The Women's Super League is expanding to 12 teams for 2022

Barrow Raiders and Leigh Miners Rangers will be making the step up to the Betfred Women's Super League for 2022 as the competition expands to 12 clubs.

Planned expansion of the BWSL had been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now this year's Women's Championship winners Leigh and runners-up Barrow will have the opportunity to take their place amongst the country's elite clubs.

Next year's competition will continue with the format of being split into two groups, brought in for 2021 due to issues around Covid-19, with the two newcomers being placed in Group 2. There will be one up, one down promotion and relegation between Group 1 and Group 2 at the end of the season too.

"The Betfred Women's Super League, like women's and girls' rugby league more generally, continues to be a good-news expansion story for the sport," BWSL general manager Thomas Brindle said.

"Managing that growth provides challenges, and we have to be prepared to be flexible on occasions - as we were in recognising the issues relating to Covid-19 that contributed to a number of postponements in the 2021 season, leading to the decision to split the BWSL into two groups of five.

"Consultation with the clubs has confirmed a substantial majority in favour of building on that success, by maintaining BWSL as one competition split into two groups.

"We feel that will be the best way of maintaining intensity for leading players, which is especially important in a World Cup year, while also allowing clubs in the second group develop at a more competitive level. The continued ambition of clubs in Group 2 will also be recognised by the introduction of one up, one down promotion and relegation between the groups for 2023."

Leigh and Barrow will join Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves in Group 2. Reigning champions St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, York City Knights, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants - promoted after winning the BWSL Shield - make up Group 1.

In addition, applications are being invited for a possible expansion of the Betfred Women's Super League South, which kicked off this year with six teams and was won by Cardiff Demons, who beat the Army in the Grand Final in August.

Further expansion in the Midlands and North is also in the pipeline for next year as plans progress to realise the vision of a full national women's league pyramid by 2024.

The fixture list for next year's Women's Super League, details of Grand Finals Day and plans for the Women's Challenge Cup will be published in the coming months, with the possibility of holding a nines tournament also being considered.