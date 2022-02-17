Super League: Josh Charnley doubles up as Warrington Wolves beat Castleford Tigers 34-10

Josh Charnley grabbed two tries as Warrington defeated Castleford

Josh Charnley moved joint-third on the list of all-time Super League try-scorers with a double as Warrington Wolves defeated Castleford Tigers 34-10.

Matty Ashton returned an interception 90 metres for a try and George Williams finished after combining with half-back partner Gareth Widdop to put the Wolves into a 12-0 lead at half-time in Thursday's clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Winger Charnley crossed for his 198th and 199th tries in the competition in the second half, moving level with Paul Wellens and Keith Senior on the all-time Super League try-scorers list, while Robbie Mulhern and Peter Mata'utia chipped in with their first tries for the Wolves.

Derrell Olpherts and Jake Trueman both replied with one try apiece for Castleford, but they were otherwise well beaten as Warrington head coach Daryl Powell celebrated victory in his first meeting with the Tiger since leaving them in the off-season.

