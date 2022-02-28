Super League: Team of the week for Round 3 of the 2022 regular season

Sam Wood is one of three Hull KR players to make it into our latest team of the week

We pour over the statistics and pick out our team of the week from Round 3 of the 2022 Betfred Super League season...

1. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

The full-back made a big impact on his return to action following a one-game ban as Hull FC scored a resounding 48-16 win at home to Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

Connor provided six try assists and scored one of his own, along with making 91 metres, three tackle busts and one clean break with the ball in hand.

2. Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Two tries from the winger helped set the Robins on course for their first win of the season as they defeated Castleford Tigers 26-10.

Along with crossing twice, Wood made 109 metres carrying the ball, plus two clean breaks and four tackle busts.

3. Cameron Scott (Hull FC)

The centre was one of two players to grab two tries as Hull FC returned to winning ways at home to the Red Devils in convincing fashion.

As well as his double, Scott covered 134 metres with an average gain of 15 metres per carry, made two clean breaks and broke two tackles.

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Two tries from the England international helped St Helens maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they overcame Wakefield Trinity 20-4.

That double came on the back of Percival making 110 metres with an average gain of nine metres, along with making two clean breaks and four tackle busts.

5. Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)

A try from the France international proved vital as Catalans edged out Leeds Rhinos 10-4 at Headingley to record their second win of the season.

Yaha also carried for 128 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts.

6. Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)

A try from the Australian capped a strong display in the halves for the Black and Whites in the win over Salford where he proved a constant running threat.

Reynolds covered 96 metres with an average gain of eight metres per carry, along with making two tackle busts and coming up with an offload.

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

The half-back played an influential role as Warrington returned from Toulouse Olympique with a 32-18 win on Saturday.

Williams scored a try and provided an assist, covered 145 metres with an average gain of 13 metres per carry and made four tackle busts.

8. Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

The back row was forced to play as a makeshift prop due to injuries and suspensions limiting the Dragons' options in the front row and he produced a strong display as they overcame Leeds.

McMeeken carried for 79 metres with an average gain of seven metres, along with busting three tackles. In defence, he came up with 45 tackles.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The hooker caused all sorts of problems for Castleford with his player of the match display in Hull KR's win at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Along with scoring a try and providing an assist, Parcell carried for 140 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, making one clean break and four tackle busts. He also came up with 34 tackles.

10. George King (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Some strong carrying from the prop helped get Rovers on the front foot in their win over Castleford in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

King carried for 153 metres with an average gain of nine metres per carry, making one tackle bust. On the defensive side, he came up with 22 tackles.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries from the second row capped another strong performance as Wigan maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 22-12 win at home to Huddersfield Giants.

Farrell's tries came on the back of carrying for 105 metres with an average gain of seven metres, plus two clean breaks and four tackle busts. He also came up with 36 tackles in defence.

12. John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Bateman was a big running threat for the Warriors in their victory at home to Huddersfield, covering 158 metres and gaining an average of nine metres per carry.

He came up with a try as well, and was a big presence in defence where he made 31 tackles for the Warriors.

13. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

The loose forward put in a huge defensive effort for the Dragons as they secured a close-fought win away to the Rhinos.

Garcia made 51 tackles from 52 attempts, along with carrying the ball for 110 metres with an average gain of seven metres per carry.