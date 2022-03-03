RFL investigating homophobic abuse allegation from Warrington Wolves' Rob Butler

Rob Butler has reported an allegation of being subject to homophobic abuse

The Rugby Football League is investigating an allegation of homophobic abuse brought by Warrington Wolves forward Rob Butler.

The 23-year-old reported an incident to the referee during the Wolves reserves' 22-18 defeat by Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the 19th minute of the match after Butler was penalised for a late tackle, although the report from the match referee states he did not hear what was reported to have been said so could not take any action other than placing it on report.

The identity of the player involved is unknown and the RFL's match review panel has referred the incident for further investigation. Sky Sports have contacted the Giants for comment.

"At a stoppage, Warrington's Rob Butler made an accusation that a Huddersfield Giants player used homophobic language towards him," the referee said in the panel notes for the alleged incident.

"Butler did not specify who it was or what words had been used however wanted to make an allegation. I did not hear any homophobic language used so placed the incident on report.

"Butler made a late tackle on a player; it was at this penalty that Butler states homophobic language was used."