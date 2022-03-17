Super League: Lee Radford frustrated by disciplinary issues | Matt Peet says Wigan Warriors can still improve

Lee Radford was frustrated to be talking about disciplinary issues again after Castleford's loss to Wigan

Lee Radford admitted he is frustrated that every game he seems to be talking about referring decisions and disciplinary issues rather than the action on the field.

Radford's Castleford Tigers were twice reduced to 12-men in their 32-22 defeat against Wigan Warriors with Bureta Faraimo sent to the sin-bin in the first half, while Brad Martin was dismissed for a high shot on Wille Isa.

The Tigers head coach had no problems with the red card but he did not understand why Faraimo - the sixth Castleford player to be sin-binned this season so far - was shown a yellow card for an apparent late hit.

"You don't have to ask [whether it was a fair sin-binning]," Radford said. "It's not the game of rugby league. It's not what I was brought up on, not the game that I love.

"I don't know what it is anymore. It's boxing without being able to throw a punch. At the beginning of the year…I thought there was a real buzz about the game.

"Something I haven't seen for a long time. All we are talking about is this. We shouldn't be. We should be rewarding some of the good stuff that is going on.

Lee Radford said his Tigers side put on a phenomenal display and feels the result could have been different had Mahe Fonua not been sin binned.

"How many times am I getting asked these questions? In typical rugby league fashion, we shoot ourselves in the foot."

Radford's opposite number Matt Peet was pleased with the result as Wigan got back to winning ways after last week's 28-0 defeat away to Catalans Dragons.

However, he believes the Warriors can play better after Castleford fought back in the second half to close the gap from 22 points to just six points and threaten what had looked an unlikely comeback.

After analysing some of Wigan Warriors' key possessions, Matt Peet shared that he feels that the Mahe Fonua challenge wasn't deserving of a sin bin.

"It was a game that potentially could have been a problem," Peet said. "They are desperate for a win, and we had the travel as well as some lads carrying bumps and bruises.

"I had a feeling that this would be a tricky fixture. At the end, the win is the most important thing.

"There were glimpses of what we are capable of. I thought a few times our core skill let us down and was a bit sloppy.

"Not just errors but passes not being as accurate or as quick as we need them to be. There is still improvement in us."