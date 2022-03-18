Super League: Richard Agar bemused by Leeds Rhinos' defeat against Salford Red Devils

Richard Agar was left searching for answers after Leeds' loss to Salford

Richard Agar admitted he had been left scratching his head after Leeds Rhinos slipped to a fifth defeat of the 2022 Betfred Super League season, going down 26-12 away to Salford Red Devils.

Chris Atkin, Elijah Taylor and Ryan Brierley all crossed to seal victory for Salford in a late try-scoring burst after Leeds held a slender four-point lead with the game entering the final stages.

The late collapse means Leeds' win at Wakefield Trinity at the beginning of the month remains their only victory of the season, but head coach Agar is determined to turn things around.

"We are a proud club and I have a lot of faith in the group of players we have put together," said Agar when asked how secure he felt in his position. "What we are dishing up in games does not reflect what we have been producing in the build-up to the games. It's really, really tough.

"I don't think wholesale changes to the team is the answer, but certainly we need to show more. Why are we making decisions like that in games? Maybe it's confidence or pressure? We need to come up with some answers.

"We have got to give a lot of thought to where we are at this moment in time. It's tough for every single person in the organisation and also the supporters. We are searching for some answers.

"I know how the land lies - I am not sat here under any illusions. I felt we'd had a good week and that's the head-scratching thing for me. It's my job to get a reaction out of that."

Salford boss Paul Rowley, on the other hand, was naturally delighted with his side's performance at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The result ended a run of three straight defeats after the Red Devils had begun the season with back-to-back wins, with Ken Sio also dotting down for the hosts while Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki crossed for Leeds.

"I am pleased for the players and supporters," Rowley said. "It was a relief to get a couple of points after a series of losses. It was a good atmosphere and the supporters from both sides played a part in the event.

"The boys responded brilliantly. I think both myself and Richard Agar had called out our teams on attitude and intent after the last game, so I was relieved and pleased the lads got their rewards for playing tough. It was nip and tuck, but we stuck to our beliefs."