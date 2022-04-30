Saturday's Super League: Hull FC on hunt for fifth successive home win against a struggling Toulouse side

Hull FC's Mitieli Vulikijapani scores a try against Huddersfield

Hull FC will be looking for their fifth successive home win as they take on a struggling Toulouse Olympique side at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

They secured an impressive 14-8 win over the Dragons last week, and will be looking to secure their next victory against Super League's other French side, Toulouse Olympique.

Hull FC head coach, Brett Hodgson was impressed with how well his pack worked together in what was a high completion encounter against the Dragons and it is something he is pleased to see them carry through the season.

"What I feel this year is that our pack members are complementing each other," said Hodgson.

"You have a Jack Brown, who is complementing a Scott Taylor or a Chris Satae. It's a case of having two big men, whilst also having someone who bounces around low to the ground that can also tidy up a bit of the work that those big guys miss.

"In the same breath, you also have Brad Fash, who is complementing Ligi Sao and Kane Evans nicely.

"There's a lot that goes into their preparations for each game throughout the week, but they are absolutely standing up when it matters most on game days, which is pleasing."

Although their pack is playing well, Hull FC will have to contend with some changes this week as Josh Reynolds starts a one-match suspension, while Mitieli Vulikijapani will be unavailable after being called up to play in the British Army's rugby union clash with the British Navy at Twickenham.

They will, however, be boosted by the returns of Connor Wynne, Denive Balmforth and Davy Litten, with Aidan Burrell dropping out of this week's squad.

Toulouse Olympique will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Leeds Rhinos, as they continue their search for their second win of the season.

They have a welcome boost into their camp this week, with new signing Corey Norman arriving. However, he has not been named in this week's squad to take on Hull.

Toulouse head coach, Sylvain Houles, will be hoping to improve after last week's match up, but has faith his side will get their second win.

Speaking after the showdown at Headingley, he said: "They came at us around the ruck and we didn't control it well enough.

"Our markers were quite poor I thought.

"You can't concede tries like that around the ruck. They got us three times."

"It was an important game but probably more for them, they were at home.

"We believe in ourselves and came here to win. There's plenty of games to play and plenty of home games for us and they're the most important I believe."

He has made only one change to his squad this week, with Mitch Garbutt being replaced by Maxime Puech.

Named squads

Hull: Jake Connor, Carlos Tuimavave, Darnell McIntosh, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Tevita Satae, Manu Ma'u, Jordan Lane, Joe Lovodua, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Josh Bowden, Connor Wynne, Jacob Hookem, Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth, Davy Litten.

Toulouse: Junior Vaivai, Mathieu Jussaume, Paul Marcon, Romain Navarrete, Lloyd White, Harrison Hansen, Andrew Dixon, Anthony Marion, Eloi Pelissier, Maxime Puech, Joe Bretherton, James Cunningham, Ilias Bergal, Chris Hankinson, Gadwin Springer, Justin Sangaré, Matty Russell, Hugo Pezet, Olly Ashall-Bott, Maxime Stefani, Tony Gigot.