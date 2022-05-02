Super League: Team of the week for Round 11

Tyrone May played a starring role in Catalans' win over Castleford

We go through the stats and put together our XIII of stand-out performers from the latest round of Betfred Super League matches...

1. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

The France international full-back was among the try-scorers as Catalans scored a resounding 44-12 win at home to Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

Along with crossing the whitewash, Mourgue kicked six goals, carried the ball for 130 metres, with one clean break and four tackle busts.

2. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Bevan French ran in unopposed to help Wigan Warriors further extended their advantage over Warrington Wolves

French's versatility came to the fore in Wigan's 40-22 win away to Warrington Wolves on Friday, starting out on the wing but then moving to full-back when Jai Field went off at half time.

The Australian scored one try and provided an assist for another, covered 128 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, and made one clean break and four tackle busts.

3. Connor Wynne (Hull FC)

Wynne was one of two players to score a hat-trick for Hull FC in their 48-12 rout of Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon.

Highlights of Hull FC against Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Super League

The centre's tries came as he carried for 176 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, making three clean breaks and five tackle busts.

4. Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

The French centre grabbed the headlines for the hosts in Perpignan by scoring a hat-trick of tries to help his side overcome Castleford.

Laguerre's try-scoring haul came on the back of carrying for 117 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts.

Highlights of Catalans Dragons against Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League

5. Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC)

McIntosh was the other player to run in three tries for the Black and Whites in their rout of Toulouse at the MKM Stadium.

His tries came on the back of making 105 metres with an average gain of eight metres, with two clean breaks and five tackle busts.

6. Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

Pearce was at the heart of things for the Dragons as they kept touch with the Super League leaders thanks to an impressive victory against Castleford.

The Australian scored a try and provided assists for two others, along with making two tackle busts and providing a steadying hand in the halves.

7. Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)

The versatile May played a pivotal role for Catalans alongside Pearce in the halves as they overcame Castleford at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The Samoa international scored a try, assisted four others and carried for 101 metres, with two clean breaks and four tackle busts.

8. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Ethan Havard piled on the misery for Warrington as he got Wigan's seventh try of the game

Havard's fourth try of the Super League season helped Wigan to a big win away to Warrington and underlined his own strong performance off the interchange bench.

The prop's score came on the back of making 104 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, with one clean break and four tackle busts. On the defensive side, he made 25 tackles as well.

9. Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

The hooker has proven to be a big asset to the Giants since joining from Brisbane Broncos and played an important role as they saw off Wakefield Trinity 14-12 on Thursday.

Highlights of Wakefield Trinity against Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League

Levi made some big inroads by carrying for 104 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, with one tackle bust. On the defensive side, he made an impressive 45 of 46 attempted tackles too.

10. Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos)

A try from the experienced prop helped Leeds make it back-to-back wins as they overcame Hull Kingston Rovers 12-0 at Headingley on Friday.

As well as crossing for a try, Prior carried for 71 metres with an average gain of seven metres, busting one tackle, and made 26 tackles in defence.

11. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

Highlights of St Helens against Salford Red Devils in the Betfred Super League

The second row made some big contributions in both attack and defence for St Helens as they held off Salford Red Devils for a 14-10 win on Friday evening.

Batchelor carried for 101 metres with an average gain of nine metres and came up with 44 tackles in defence as well.

12. Manu Ma'u (Hull FC)

The 'Tongan Terminator' was in fine form again as Hull FC overcame Toulouse, including providing an assist for one of the home side's nine tries.

Ma'u carried for 170 metres with an average gain of 11 metres with the ball in hand too, busting six tackles. He also came up with 28 tackles on the defensive side.

13. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

The loose forward was among the try-scorers for Huddersfield in the win away to Wakefield and was named player of the match for his contributions.

Yates' try came on the back of making 118 metres with an average gain of eight metres, plus one clean break and three tackle busts. He made 40 tackles with a 100 per cent success rate in defence too.