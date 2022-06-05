Super League: Sunday's talking points and team news

Will Paul Rowley be all smiles again after Salford's match at Hull KR?

We take a look at what is being said and team news as Hull Kingston Rovers face Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity take on Hull FC in Sunday's Super League matches...

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils (3pm)

Paul Rowley is enjoying having a selection headache as Salford aim to make it three wins in a row for the first time in the 2022 Super League season.

Back-to-back wins at home to Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have lifted the Red Devils to within two points of the play-off places.

Now, as Super League resumes following a weekend off for the Challenge Cup final, Salford head to Hull KR with their sights on keeping touch with the top six and head coach Rowley is delighted with the performance levels across the whole squad at present.

"It's been a really hard decision to leave people out because everybody in our squad is in good form, which is a good scenario to be in," Rowley said.

"There have been difficult discussions as coaches, but they're all in good form so we've got no bad choices at the minute."

By contrast, Hull KR find themselves in a bit of a slump following three straight defeats in Super League after producing some impressive results over the Easter period.

The Robins are boosted by the return of half-back Mikey Lewis and hooker Matt Parcell, and a repeat of the 26-16 win over at the AJ Bell Stadium in Round 5 would be just what they need to get back on track.

"We've been lacking fluency in recent weeks and our performances just haven't clicked," Hull KR utility player Jimmy Keinhorst said. "The cohesion hasn't been right, but our effort has been right up there.

"Obviously our first choice would have been to have played in the Challenge Cup Final, but I think the break will have freshened us up a bit."

Named squads

Hull Kingston Rovers: Lachlan Coote, Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, George King, Dean Hadley, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Luis Johnson, Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton.

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Elijah Taylor, Danny Addy, Ryan Lannon, Harvey Livett, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Morgan Escare, Sam Luckley, Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross, Alex Gerrard, Tyler Dupree.

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (3pm)

A 31-22 victory over Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors last time out has helped lift Hull FC up to fifth in Super League.

The Black and Whites have won four of their last five matches following the Good Friday derby defeat to cross-city rivals Hull KR too after a mixed start to the 2022 campaign.

Darnell McIntosh, who has crossed twice in each of his last two games for Hull FC, believes the win over Wigan set the standards they should aspire to and knows they must continue to reach that benchmark in Sunday's trip to struggling Wakefield.

"They're the standards that we've been looking to set all year," winger McIntosh said. "I actually feel that we've met those standards in a few games this year, but I think that game in particular was a real statement from us.

"It's up to us to carry that on and maintain those standards, no matter who the opposition is each week."

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has Brad Fash available again after he completed head injury protocols and he replaces Carlos Tuimavave, out with a hamstring strain, in the 21-man squad.

Wakefield, meanwhile, are aiming to turn around a six-game losing run in Super League and head coach Willie Poching hopes to see the players who have impressed in training since the 24-6 loss to Leeds take that onto the pitch.

"As I said to the guys a couple of weeks ago, part of the selection process will be what we've done over the last couple of weeks," Poching, whose side were edged out 16-12 by Hull FC back in February, said.

"It's not just on the game, it's how you train and how you put in over the last couple of weeks. There have been some guys who have really stood up and put their hand up."

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Tom Lineham, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Lee Gaskell, Brad Walker, Harry Bowes, Lewis Murphy, Corey Hall, Rob Butler, David Fifita.

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Adam Swift, Josh Griffin, Darnell McIntosh, Josh Reynolds, Luke Gale, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Manu Ma'u, Jordan Lane, Joe Lovodua, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Josh Bowden, Connor Wynne, Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor.