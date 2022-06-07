State of Origin: Billy Slater to lead Queensland against New South Wales in Sydney

Maroons coach Billy Slater has named four debutants in his squad for State of Origin Game 1 against NSW

Billy Slater has not yet coached a game of senior football but will take charge of Queensland in State of Origin Game 1 against New South Wales on Wednesday.

New Queensland coach Slater has named four debutants in his squad, including teenager Selwyn Cobbo.

The Brisbane winger, who has scored 10 tries in his past six NRL games, won a hotly contested race for a spot in the Maroons' backline ahead of teammate Corey Oates and North Queensland pair Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taulagi.

Live State of Origin Rugby League Live on

As well as 19-year-old Cobbo, Cowboy Reuben Cotter will make his first Origin appearance at lock, while Pat Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai are both set to debut for their state from the interchange bench.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has made the brutal call to drop Josh Addo-Carr and hand Daniel Tupou a recall as part of a plan to counteract Queensland's looming aerial threat.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs are both set to debut in the centres, while Parramatta backrower Ryan Matterson and Cronulla star Nicho Hynes also loom as debutants off the bench.

Tyson Frizell and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have both won back their Blues jerseys, with Tariq Sims also retained alongside Cameron Murray in the back row.

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Jack Wighton, 5. Daniel Tupou, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Payne Haas, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Cameron Murray, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Isaah Yeo.

Interchange: 14. Stephen Crichton, 15. Liam Martin, 16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 17. Ryan Matterson, (18. Nicho Hynes).

Extended Squad: Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Saifiti, Api Koroisau, Tyson Frizell.

Queensland: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Reuben Cotter.

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Patrick Carrigan, 17. Jeremiah Nanai, (18. Tom Dearden).

Extended Squad: Murray Taulagi, Jai Arrow, Tom Flegler, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.