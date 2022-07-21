Super League double-header talking points: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Jai Field runs the length of the pitch to score for Wigan against Leeds

We take a look at the team news and what is being said ahead of Thursday's women's and men's double-header involving Betfred Super League teams Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos Women v Wigan Warriors Women, Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

The Women's Super League will be centre-stage once again this week as Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors face-off in the first act of what should be an tantalising double-header.

The last meeting between these two sides saw Wigan lose 48-10 to Leeds and whilst Wigan have not played since, Leeds have beaten Huddersfield 50-0 in recent weeks.

Despite such a recent loss, Warriors winger Anna Davies believes there is no time like the present to face the Rhinos again and this time have the confidence to get the win.

"For us, in many ways, it's the best time to play them again, especially as we managed to put a couple of scores past them. It just gives us confidence as a team that when we are playing at our best, we can compete with them," said Davies.

"It helps with preparation because you know what you're setting yourself up against, but also we do have that bit more of a buzz and confidence about us because for a spell we were able to compete with them.

"We can see from our games there are parts we are able to compete which gives you confidence, but also I don't think we have the same pressure as Leeds.

"Realistically, we are going in there as underdogs, but we've got the freedom to really go in there and give it a go. That adds to the excitement for us, definitely."

Rhinos full-back Caitlin Beevers is excited for how much the double-header can boost the profile of the women's game as it continues to move in the right direction.

"It is absolutely unreal to have the game going in the right direction in terms of being curtain-raisers but to have them on Sky is just next level," she said.

"I think that is what we need leading into a World Cup so I am very excited."

The match has also had vocal support from Wigan men's head coach Matt Peet, who believes it is a great moment to give the women's game visibility and profile, live on Sky Sports.

He said: "Any time that we get the chance to give the ladies game the profile it deserves, it's important.

"I can speak for the Wigan girls but I know it's across Super League, I know how hard the team, the volunteers and coaching staff around them work tirelessly.

"They're held in a lot of respect by the first team here at Wigan, we have a lot of time for how hard the ladies and the coaches work, hopefully Thursday night is a chance for them to enjoy it."

Watch Leeds take on Wigan in the Women's Super League as part of Thursday's double-header at Headingley live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm (5.30pm kick-off).

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

The second act of this two-part clash is another big test for Rohan's Smith's side after their loss to Toulouse Olympique last week.

With Wigan flying high at the top of the Super League table, they will have a big challenge ahead of them to get another win under their belt.

The Rhinos will be boosted by the return of Zak Hardaker, with Harry Newman and Muizz Mustapha returning from suspension to the squad respectively.

However, they will be without Kruise Leeming for potentially the remainder of the season as he is sidelined with a foot injury that is expected to keep him out of action for the next six-12 weeks.

Despite the loss last week, Leeds head coach Smith is proud of the efforts from his side and knows they can weather tough conditions just like the ones Wigan will create for them.

"I thought it was a really tough game [against Toulouse] in taxing conditions for both teams," said Smith.

"We were full of running at the end of the game, which is testament to our performance staff and the players buying into what we are trying to do to prepare for tough conditions.

"They scored a couple of tries on the edges and that can happen, but we defended bravely and we had experienced players who pulled out earlier in the week and we lost another one just before kick-off.

"The young players in there are brave young kids, they are tough and I'm nothing but proud of that group in there.

"I need to do a better job to get our team to flow when we don't have experienced halves available.

"But I couldn't be prouder of the effort of our players."

Wigan will have a potential debutant in Mike Cooper for the clash, with the prop making an immediate transfer from the Warrington Wolves earlier this week and coming in as the only change to Matt Peet's squad from their emphatic 60-0 win against Hull FC.

In that match, Bevan French broke a 17-year-old record for most tries in a Super League game, scoring four tries in the first half before grabbing three more to break Lesley Vainikolo's record that had stood since September 2005.

The man who provided him with four assists, Warriors full-back Jai Field, spoke to Sky Sports about the impact his partnership with Field is having for the second-place team.

"The performance was unbelievable, to break a record that has stood for so long," said Field.

"I really enjoy playing with him, he makes my job so easy and if you're struggling out there sometimes you hope he might just step five people and score but his achievement is unbelievable.

"Obviously I would love him to stay for what he can do for the side and for Super League.

"I am still not sure what he is going to do, he keeps his cards quite close to his chest."

Named Squads:

Leeds Rhinos: David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker, Yusuf Aydin.

Wigan: Bevan French, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, Brad O'Neill, Mike Cooper.