Super League: Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis braced for another intense derby against Warrington Wolves

Kaide Ellis is braced for another intense derby with Warrington

There is an old aphorism which says there is no such thing as friendly. If nothing else, Kaide Ellis knows from personal experience how that is the case whenever Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves meet.

The 26-year-old's first run-out for Wigan in pre-season after joining from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons dispelled any notions these two ever go easy on each other when they faced the Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game.

A hard-fought 14-6 win for the Warriors on that February night was a precursor for what lay in store next time they met with Betfred Super League points on the line - a 40-22 win for Wigan back in April - and Ellis knows it will be more of the same at the DW Stadium on Friday, live on Sky Sports.​​​​​​​

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

"I'd never played in a trial match which had that much intensity," Ellis told Sky Sports. "I probably worked it out after that they were going to be big games and they proved that again the second time we played them at Warrington.

"This time, we're playing at home but I'm still expecting them to play at a higher standard and we're looking to do the same thing.

"Both times it was physical, very quick and they throw the football around a lot and they match it with being very aggressive.

"I imagine it will be the same - possibly more so this week because we're playing for a trophy [the Locker Cup] and the fact they've been a bit unlucky the last couple of weeks."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ellis has plenty of experience of derby clashes back home in Australia, not least of all the Western Sydney Derby against Parramatta Eels from his two seasons playing in the pack for Penrith Panthers.

However, he has noticed something different about these showdowns between great rivals in Super League and even before that first experience of the intensity of a Wigan-Warrington showdown he was already aware of how much these matches mean - not least of all the clashes with the Warriors' other great rival, St Helens.

"They're a bit more special, I think, because the towns really get behind it - especially St Helens and Wigan," Ellis said. "You hate them, but you respect them, and it goes back 150 years.

"Over here, they're a lot more passionate and they get into it a lot more from a fan point. I think the players really get around the build-up to that as well, so that's probably a little bit different. You do have the rivalries in Australia, but they're nowhere near as big as they are over here.

I'd never played in a trial match which had that much intensity. I probably worked it out after that they were going to be big games and they proved that again the second time we played them at Warrington. Kaide Ellis on his first Wigan-Warrington derby experience

"I remember speaking to [head coach] Matty Peet and [executive director] Kris Radlinski, the first meeting I had within the first 10 seconds of the phone call it was all about beating St Helens on Good Friday.

"That painted the picture before I'd even signed, so that goes to show you how much it means to the club and the towns themselves."

Ellis is one of a small but significant Australian contingent now plying their trade at the DW Stadium and while Jai Field and Bevan French may be the ones grabbing the headlines most weeks, the prop, fellow front row Patrick Mago and stand-off Cade Cust are all making important contributions too.

Their presence helped him settle quickly into his new surroundings, but that has been helped by the entire squad and those off the field associated with Wigan doing their utmost to make Ellis feel welcome too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wigan Warriors' win over Warrington Wolves in April in the Betfred Super League Highlights of Wigan Warriors' win over Warrington Wolves in April in the Betfred Super League

"It's always nice to have some familiar faces, so they can ease you in and show you the way," Ellis said. "It definitely makes the first couple of days a bit easier until you learn names and meet other players.

"I think that's probably the strength of our squad and one thing which stood out when I arrived is how good a squad it was in terms of the people.

"They're all good blokes, everyone gets along extremely well and I think that's a reflection of our rugby and I think that's why we're playing so well.

"We've all gelled really well and have some fun off the field. Training is always hard but fun, and I think that's why we're having such a good year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers The best of the action from the Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers

This season has already seen Wigan lift the Betfred Challenge Cup and now focus has turned towards securing a first Super League Grand Final triumph since 2018.

The Warriors sit second in the table with six games of the regular season remaining, on course for a home play-off semi-final and still in with a chance of claiming the League Leaders' Shield too.

But even after what was eventually a resounding 46-4 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers last week, Ellis believes there is still plenty for the Cherry and Whites to work on around in-game consistency as they build towards the play-offs.

"Once you get to the finals, you can't afford to have those inconsistent moments we're probably showing at the moment," Ellis said. "That's all what we're working around now at training and playing.

"Regardless of who we're playing we want to show we're a lot more consistent and build to that top two spot with hopefully a home semi - then you're really giving yourself a chance."

Watch Wigan welcome Warrington to the DW Stadium for the latest chapter of their long-standing rivalry live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm on Friday (8pm kick-off).