Super League: Team of the week for Round 22 of the regular season

We go through the statistics and pick our stand-out XIII from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

The full-back provided two assists as a depleted Catalans side overcame Wakefield Trinity 20-16 in Sunday's clash at Be Well Support Stadium.

As well as having a hand in two of their tries, Mourgue covered 156 metres with an average gain of nine metres per carry, making two clean breaks and six tackle busts.

2. Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers)

Faraimo finished on the losing team as Cas went down 20-12 away to St Helens on Sunday, but it was three tries from the winger which helped them stay in the game.

The USA international's haul came on the back of him making 122 metres with an average gain of seven metres, along with three clean breaks and seven tackle busts.

3. Sam Halsall (Wigan Warriors)

The centre was on hand to finish a superb Wigan try on the hosts' way to triumphing 32-6 in the derby clash with Warrington Wolves.

Sam Halsall finished for a superb try in Wigan Warriors' win over Warrington Wolves

Halsall made 118 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of eight metres too, along with making one tackle bust.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The centre was named player of the match as Hull KR fought back to claim a 22-16 win at home to Toulouse Olympique in the Round 22 opener.

Kenny-Dowall provided a try assist for the hosts, made 207 metres with an average gain of 11 metres and bust seven tackles.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was chosen as man of the match and felt Hull Kingston Rovers put in a great performance to come from behind to defeat Toulouse Olympique

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

The winger ran in a hat-trick of tries for the second game in a row as the Warriors were comfortable victors at home to Warrington on Friday.

Marshall's tries came in a game where he carried for 175 metres with an average gain of eight metres, and one clean break and one tackle bust.

6. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

Another fine performance from Myler in the halves helped guide Leeds to a 34-14 victory at home to Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils

Myler scored one try and set up another for the Rhinos, along with making 84 metres and busting two tackles.

7. Rowan Milnes (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Milnes put in an outstanding performance in Hull KR's win over Toulouse at Sewell Group Craven Park on Thursday.

The scrum-half scored a try and set up another, as well as kicking three goals and making one clean break.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between St Helens and Castleford Tigers

Some strong carries from the prop helped lay the foundations for St Helens' win at home to Castleford on Sunday.

Walmsley made 144 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of nine metres, busting six tackles as well and offloading once.

9. Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Levi played a starring role off the interchange bench as Huddersfield fought their way back to defeat Hull FC 22-16 on Friday.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC

The hooker grabbed two crucial tries for the hosts along with providing an assist. He carried for 94 metres with an average gain of nine metres, with one clean break and five tackle busts.

10. Owen Trout (Huddersfield Giants)

The prop came up with some important contributions in both attack and defence for the Giants as they kept their top-four hopes alive with a win at home to Hull FC.

Trout carried for 113 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making two tackle busts. In defence, he made 30 tackles.

11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

The Papua New Guinea international grabbed two tries for the hosts as they moved into the play-off places with victory over Salford.

Martin kicked seven goals for the Rhinos too, along with carrying for 96 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making two clean breaks and busting eight tackles.

12. Frankie Halton (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Halton put in a strong performance in the pack to help Hull KR eventually overcome Toulouse and get back to winning ways.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Toulouse

The back row scored a try and provided an assist as well as making 111 metres with an average gain of seven metres and seven tackle busts. In defence, he came up with 31 tackles as well.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles was among the try-scorers for St Helens as they got back to winning ways against the Tigers at Totally Wicked Stadium.

He made one clean break and bust three tackles too, as well as putting in a big shift in defence by making 35 tackles.