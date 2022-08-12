Challenge Cup: Wembley to host 2023 women's and men's finals on same day

St Helens beat Leeds Rhinos to win the 2022 Women's Challenge Cup final at Elland Road in May

The Women's Challenge Cup final will join the men's as part of the traditional showpiece occasion when it returns to Wembley in August 2023.

The 2023 finals will take place on Saturday, August 12 - with the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools also forming part of finals day.

The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.

Wigan Warriors overcame Huddersfield Giants to win the 2022 Men's Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: "Wembley Stadium is the cup final's spiritual home - a superb venue with plenty of attractions nearby for supporters of all ages, including the iconic Wembley Way.

"And I am delighted that, for the first time in Challenge Cup history, the women's final will be held at Wembley Stadium.

"It's already been a hugely significant year for women's sport in this country, which will continue with the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

"We have been working for some time to get the women's final on the same day as the men's and to now make this happen will give the game a great boost."