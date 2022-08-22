Super League: Team of the week for Round 24 of the regular season

Ryan Brierley is one of three Salford players to make our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our team of the week from Round 24 of the Betfred Super League season...

1. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

The full-back was among the stand-outs for the Red Devils as they scored another eye-catching result by defeating Catalans Dragons 46-14 on Saturday.

Brierley scored a try and provided two assists, along with carrying for 68m with an average gain of seven metres, plus one clean break and three tackle busts.

2. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Another hat-trick from French helped Wigan to a convincing 52-6 win at home to Toulouse Olympique, along with taking his tally to 27 Super League tries for the season so far.

The winger's scores came in a game where he covered 195m with the ball in hand and an average gain of 15m, with one clean break and three tackle busts.

3. Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Hurrell provided a try assist for Saints as they closed in on securing the League Leaders' Shield with a 38-12 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Tonga international made 96m with an average gain of nine metres per carry, along with busting three tackles.

4. Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

The centre once again showed his importance to the Giants with his performance in the 36-10 win at home to Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

Leutele scored a try and provided an assist, as well as making 113m with an average gain of nine metres, plus one tackle bust.

5. Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

The winger continued his recent good form with a hat-trick of tries as Wakefield moved closer to staying clear of relegation with a 26-18 win away to Hull FC on Friday.

Murphy's tries came in a game where he made 212m with an average gain of 13m, with three clean breaks and seven tackle busts.

6. Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

Another outstanding performance from Croft helped Salford secure an impressive victory over the Dragons which keeps them firmly in the play-off picture.

The Australian grabbed a try and provided three assists, as well as carrying for 184m with an average gain of 10m. He also made 11 tackle busts and three clean breaks.

7. Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

A try and an assist from the half-back helped Huddersfield keep alive their hopes of securing a top-two finish before the end of the regular season as they defeated Castleford at home.

Russell's involvement also included carrying for 49m and kicking four goals.

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Oledzki made some strong carries as Leeds kept up their play-off ambitions with a 24-18 win at home to Warrington Wolves on Friday.

The England prop carried for 121m with an average gain of 10m, while making 23 tackles on the defensive side.

9. Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils)

The hooker was heavily involved for Salford as they emerged victorious in the South of France in the final match of Round 24.

Ackers provided two assists for the visitors and made 110m with an average gain of seven metres. He made one clean break and two tackle busts too, along with coming up with 38 tackles in defence.

10. Matty Lees (St Helens)

A strong showing in the front row from Lees helped lay the foundations for St Helens' win at home to Hull KR on Friday night.

The prop made 105m with an average gain of eight metres per carry, with one clean break and two tackle busts. In defence, he came up with 29 tackles as well.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The second row was at the forefront for the Warriors in attack and defence as they inflicted more misery on bottom side Toulouse at the DW Stadium.

Farrell scored a try and set one up, plus made 113m with an average gain of nine metres and bust five tackles. He also came up with 25 tackles on the defensive side.

12. Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Two tries capped another strong showing in the second row from the England international as Salford triumphed in Perpignan.

Watkins' scores came on the back of making 136m with an average gain of 14m and three tackle busts. He also made 27 tackles in defence.

13. James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

Bentley was heavily involved for the Rhinos as they defeated Warrington at Headingley, providing two try assists for the hosts.

That came in a game where he carried for 72m with an average gain of seven metres, along with busting one tackle. He also came up with 39 tackles in defence.