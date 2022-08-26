Wigan Warriors' John Bateman relishing derby clash with St Helens

John Bateman is ready for another fierce derby clash on Friday

As much as Wigan Warriors have been enjoying running up the score against opponents at the DW Stadium recently, John Bateman is savouring the prospect of another gritty, close-fought contest when St Helens visit on Friday.

The Warriors' last four home games have seen them run up a total of 190 points as both Hull clubs, another of their local rivals in Warrington Wolves and, last week, Toulouse Olympique have been put to the sword.

But if their previous meetings this year are anything to go by, the battle of the Betfred Super League's top two and the latest chapter of the fierce 127-year rivalry between Wigan and Saints will go right down to the wire - and back row Bateman would not have it any other way.

"I enjoy the big games and the tougher games, and I know the team do as well," Bateman said ahead of the clash, which is live on Sky Sports. "It's all right playing like we did last week and putting 50 points on and the supporters like watching tries.

"But as a professional and a sportsperson you like the tougher games and getting into it. These games definitely bring the best out of you.

"These are the games you look for in the calendar and I suppose coming to the back end of the season now, we're starting to play the bigger games and you want to be playing in them.

"We've got a big one on Friday and I don't think it gets much bigger, to be fair."

Victory for second-placed Wigan would not only maintain their unbeaten home record in 2022, but also prevent St Helens from claiming the League Leaders' Shield - at least until their Round 26 game at home to Wakefield Trinity on Bank Holiday Monday.

Of course, neither team needs any extra motivation when it comes to these matches, but you might be forgiven for thinking that would give the Warriors some. Not so though, according to head coach Matt Peet.

"We're not motivated by stopping anyone doing anything," Peet said. "We're on our own journey and we want the best performance for our fans.

"Our fans want to see us play well and be victorious to see us win, not to stop anyone else.

"It's one of the games everyone looks forward to, particularly at home. As you would expect, the excitement is there and the intensity in practice, and everyone is looking forward to it."

Growing up in the town and supporting Wigan as a youngster, not to mention spending a large part of his coaching career at the club before ascending to the top job ahead of the 2022 season, means Peet is well-versed in the importance of these games for both clubs.

As with those who have moved from elsewhere though, Bateman found that out pretty quickly after he joined for his first spell with the Cherry and Whites from Bradford Bulls in 2014 having already experienced plenty of clashes with their Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

"It's definitely up there," Bateman said of the Wigan-St Helens rivalry. "Obviously, I played in the Bradford-Leeds one and that was big at the time.

"Just being around the place, you pick it up pretty quickly. I've had it pumped into me since I got here - and I was only 19 at the time.

"I got to realise it pretty quickly and playing in it makes you realise even more so."

Friday's encounter will mark the fourth meeting of the sides this year and few would rule out the possibility of them meeting again at Old Trafford on September 24 in this year's Super League Grand Final.

St Helens have won both of the Super League clashes so far, triumphing 22-4 on Good Friday at Totally Wicked Stadium and then edging the Warriors out 20-18 at Magic Weekend in Newcastle last month thanks to Jonny Lomax's try in the dying minutes.

However, Wigan had the edge en route to lifting the Betfred Challenge Cup by overcoming Saints 20-18 in the semi-finals at Elland Road and Peet is expecting exactly the same come Friday night.

"I just think the clear lesson is it will be the team who competes best over the 80 minutes will get away with that," Peet said. "The other games have to-ed and fro-ed a little bit.

"We had a decent start on Good Friday but we were well-beaten in the end. In the semi, we started well but they clawed it back and made it a close game and obviously at Magic, we managed to get a lead after they started really well but they got the last points and the win.

"I think what we've seen is, as you'd expect in the most intense games where the best teams come together, it's about the big moments. Dealing with when you're up and when you're behind, that's the most important point."