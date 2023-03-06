Team of the week: Super League's star performers from Round 3 of 2023 season

Josh Charnley scored the winning try in the final minute of play as Leigh Leopards recorded their first win of the season

We go through the statistics and put together our standout XIII from the most recent round of matches in the Betfred Super League.

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

As Warrington mounted a brilliant comeback against Salford to keep their unbeaten beginning to the season going, Matt Dufty was in fine form for the Wolves.

He made 85 metres for his side and was prolific with the kick return too, scoring Warrington's final try of the game to seal another big win.

2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Josh Charnley showed his attacking prowess as he secured a dramatic late try to get the Leopards' season up and running.

Charnley was constantly troubling the Hull KR defensive line, two line breaks and three tackle breaks getting his side on the front foot.

It wasn't all solo efforts either, as he provided a supporting run on seven different occasions and made 174 metres.

3. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans Dragons pulled off a big win against Hull FC and Arthur Romano was a key cog in that Dragons outfit.

He made 10 ball runs and 95 metres, plus a huge 18 supporting runs as he continually popped up in all the right places.

4. Nene Macdonald (Leeds Rhinos)

Nene Macdonald was a constant threatening presence as the Leeds Rhinos sealed a dramatic drop-goal victory over world club champions St Helens on their return home.

He broke through tackles on nine occasions, making 149 metres in a spectacular outing as he consistently cut through the St Helens line.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

There is no stopping this man this season! Liam Marshall continues to be Super League's most prolific try-scorer this season and it is easy to see why.

He added another hat-trick to his name this week, totalling a ridiculous 300 metres in his 80-minute stint, breaking through the tackle on five occasions as his speed continues to thwart oppositions.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

George Williams has brought his Rugby League World Cup form into the 2023 Super League season

George Williams has been in fine form in 2023 and it continued as Warrington beat Salford in a second-half comeback.

His try on the 69th minute proved vital and 11 tackle breaks, 178 metres and two line breaks showed that his attacking game continues to put Warrington on the front foot.

7. Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)

Tyrone May got on the scoresheet as he pulled the strings for Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons ran riot against Hull FC and Tyrone May put himself at the centre of the attack.

A late try, plus 21 ball runs and three tackle breaks constantly confused the defensive line of the black and whites.

8. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Matty Lees battled hard as his side recorded their first loss of the season against Leeds Rhinos

Despite the loss for St Helens, Matty Lees put on a brilliant display up front for the reigning champions.

He made a whopping 38 tackles in 57 minutes on the field and coupled that with 66 metres as he worked hard in a topsy-turvy battle with the Rhinos.

9. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

Sam Powell had a big day defensively for Wigan Warriors

Sam Powell had a good day out defensively as Wigan romped past the Castleford Tigers.

He stood firm in the middle making 47 tackles also busting the tackle twice as the backline continuously ran riot.

10. Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity)

Although Wakefield Trinity were on the end of another loss, Jai Whitbread put in a performance to be proud of.

He made a total of 56 tackles, 98 metres, and a tackle bust as he fought valiantly for his side in a close contest.

11. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

James Batchelor continues to impress in his debut season for the Robins

James Batchelor has had a solid start to the season and it continued again, despite the Robins' loss, as they took on Leigh.

Batchelor put in 38 tackles alongside a very respectable 86 metres as he helped his side both in defence and attack, a try and try assist also helping to aid Hull KR's cause.

12. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Joe Greenwood's try proved pivotal as Huddersfield Giants battled against Wakefield Trinity

Joe Greenwood proved vital for Huddersfield Giants as they recorded a close 8-0 win over Wakefield Trinity, scoring a try and making 94 metres in the process.

He also made 21 tackles as he stood up for his side.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Cameron Smith was a vital cog in the Rhinos side that beat St Helens, making 53 tackles as they continued to fight back and get on top in the champions' backyard.

He also made 63 metres, a line break, and six tackle breaks to help secure Rohan Smith's side their first win of the season.

