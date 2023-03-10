Latrell Mitchell: South Sydney Rabbitohs full-back allegedly racially abused during NRL game

Latrell Mitchell joined South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019

The National Rugby League has opened an investigation into alleged racial abuse suffered by South Sydney Rabbitohs full-back Latrell Mitchell during a game on Thursday.

Mitchell, who is of Indigenous descent, was allegedly verbally abused by a fan wearing a Sydney Roosters jersey. The fan was seen leaving at half-time of the match which South Sydney went on to lose 16-10 to Penrith.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson apologised to Mitchell on behalf of the Roosters, saying the incident showed greater racial issues within Australia.

Mitchell, who has played 10 Test matches for Australia, debuted at the Roosters in 2016 and won two NRL titles with the club before leaving for the Rabbitohs at the end of 2019.

"It's really disappointing, "Robinson said on Friday. "We just don't represent the Roosters in that way. Whether we like it or not, they were wearing our colours. We have to accept that.

"If you want to act like that, and abuse people racially like that, then that is not who we are. It's not who we want to be."

Robinson added he was not surprised by the incident. "That's where we are still at as a country," he said. "It's pretty standard. Some people are casual racists and some people are overt like it was last night."

The NRL's integrity unit is working with New South Wales Police to track down the alleged offender. NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has said the league will come down hard on any person found guilty of offences involving racist abuse.

Robinson said he supported South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou's calls for life bans for the offender and their parents.

Mitchell, who is a Birrbay and Wiradjuri man born in Taree, New South Wales state, has faced racial taunts in the past. In April 2021, two men were charged for sending him racially abusive messages on social media.