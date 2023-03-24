Friday's Super League: Warrington Wolves stay unbeaten | Hull Kingston Rovers rout Wakefield Trinity

Matty Russell scored two tries as Warrington triumphed away to Castleford

We round-up of Friday's non-televised Betfred Super League games which saw Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers emerge victorious...

Castleford Tigers 0-38 Warrington Wolves

Resurgent Warrington stretched their 100 per cent start to the Super League season to six matches as they delivered an emphatic win over Castleford at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

A brace from Matty Russell capped a seven-try romp for Daryl Powell's men who continue to look unrecognisable to the side that had laboured to an ignominious 11th place finish last season.

Led by a bruising front row and anchored by the brilliant ball-handling of try-scorers George Williams and Matt Dufty, the visitors simply had too much for a Cas side for whom last week's stirring win over Leeds was rendered a distant memory. Sam Kasiano, Thomas Mikaele and Paul Vaughan all crossed for tries too.

Powell's old club failed to make the most of a couple of early chances before some sloppy defence gifted their opponents opportunities, but it was something the new-look Wolves, for whom Stefan Ratchford also kicked five conversions, were not going to surrender.

"The stand-out feature is that we didn't concede any points," Powell said. "We spoke about it at half-time and I thought we defended our try-line well.

"The way we started the second half, I think our control of the game and our defensive intent just went up another level.

"I mentioned to the boys during the week that it was about time we put a nil on somebody, and they really got hold of that today."

The night got worse for Castleford as interim head coach Andy Last revealed prop Nathan Massey will go for scans on a suspected fractured eye-socket.

Wakefield Trinity 6-34 Hull Kingston Rovers

Two tries from Tom Opacic helped Hull KR snap a three-game losing streak and heaped more pain on winless Wakefield.

Outside backs Sam Wood, Louis Senior and Opacic all crossed in the first half for the Robins, along with forward Kane Linnett at Be Well Support Stadium.

Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella went over in the rainy second period along with Australian centre Opacic to get Willie Peters' side back to winning ways.

The seven-try win was Hull KR's third of the season, with Trinity still searching for their first of 2023 after suffering a sixth consecutive defeat.

Trinity bagged a try through Jai Whitbread in the 59th minute, converted by Mason Lino, but it proved scant consolation as they remained bottom of Super League.

"We need a bit of self-belief and accountability," Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth said. "Sometimes you have to take it on the chin. We'll have a look that we've prepared the players properly, from a game plan point of view.

"I do see a way out. The injuries have hit us hard. We need some of our senior heads back, who know what this level of rugby is like.

"Of course I still have the appetite to coach. Rain or shine I'll be here giving it 100 per cent. Yes it's tough, yes it stings, but that's how you learn. We'll come good."