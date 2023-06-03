Magic Weekend 2023: Day 2 talking points as Super League returns to Newcastle's St James' Park

John Asiata and Leigh are aiming to continue their impressive first half of the season in Newcastle

We take a look at what is being said ahead of the second day of this year's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend in Newcastle, with all three of Sunday's games live on Sky Sports…

Asiata aims for Leopards to keep defying doubters

At the start of the year, few people had expectations for Leigh Leopards in Super League beyond battling to avoid relegation back to the Betfred Championship. At the midway point of the regular season though, the promoted side are fifth and firmly in the mix for a place in the play-offs.

Their impressive first half of the campaign was capped off by a 30-12 win against leaders Warrington Wolves last week, building on a 2022 which saw them win promotion back to the top flight with a victory over Batley Bulldogs in the Championship Grand Final and lift the 1895 Cup.

That is thanks in no small part to the investment of owner Derek Beaumont in trying to build a squad capable of ensuring Leigh become an established Super League club at the fourth attempt, and former NRL player John Asiata is not surprised to see the team proving the doubters wrong.

"I've always believed since pre-season and the signings we made, I'm very confident in what we can achieve this year," Asiata, who was part of the Leopards' success in 2022, told Sky Sports.

"I was very confident the aim was always going to be top six, relegation was never the question, and it was a matter of how we could build on last year.

"The foundation we laid last year was perfect for coming into Super League, and the boys who have come into the squad have done a really good job for what we want to achieve this year. Everything else will look after itself."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington's Riley Dean and Leigh's John Asiata look ahead to an exciting Magic Weekend with full coverage live on Sky Sports. Warrington's Riley Dean and Leigh's John Asiata look ahead to an exciting Magic Weekend with full coverage live on Sky Sports.

Leigh aim to continue that form when they open Day 2 of Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle, with their opponents being the side who do find themselves firmly in the relegation mire in Wakefield Trinity (12pm).

Wakefield have yet to win a game in 2023, yet Asiata insists the Leopards will not be taking their opponents lightly and is well aware how desperate they will be to finally get a victory on the board.

"The good thing about our team at the moment is we're in a place where we're enjoying our footy, but we're very grounded and very humble in what we've achieved so far," Asiata said.

"I think what we're doing at the moment is proving to people that as long as your team is connected, as long as your team is working hard every week and preparation is going well, the performance will look after itself."

Ritson ready for the big stage

This time last year, Tee Ritson was preparing for Barrow Raiders to host Widnes Vikings in the Championship. Now, 2022's top try-scorer in the second tier is getting ready to step out onto the field at St James' Park with Super League's reigning champions.

The Cumbrian winger, who signed with St Helens on a season-long loan from the Raiders over the winter, has made eight appearances so far with two tries to his name and also claimed a stunning solo score in the pre-season win over NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons in Australia.

Ritson has been loving life in Super League so far and is relishing the prospect of playing at Newcastle United's home on Sunday, when Saints take on Huddersfield Giants in the second game of the day (2.15pm).

"Last year they had a great late win against Wigan, but they've all said the same thing to me," Ritson told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A brilliant offload from Konrad Hurrell sets up Tee Ritson as he sealed a comprehensive win for St Helens against St George Illawarra Dragons A brilliant offload from Konrad Hurrell sets up Tee Ritson as he sealed a comprehensive win for St Helens against St George Illawarra Dragons

"It's been a really good weekend, it's a great experience as a player and it's a really big stage to be able to play on."

St Helens have been unable to build on their promising start to 2023 which saw them beat NRL champions Penrith Panthers in their own back yard in the World Club Challenge, and they head to Newcastle outside the play-off places and seeking to boost their quest for a fifth-straight Super League title.

Magic Weekend opponents Huddersfield have tailed off too, currently sitting ninth in a year where they were expected to push on after making the play-offs in 2022, and winger Jermaine McGillvary is eager to turn that form around.

"It was a decent start, but the last couple of weeks haven't been great," McGillvary told Sky Sports. "We're probably not where we want to be, but there is still a long way of season to go and get where we want to be."

Smith starting to make his mark at Hull FC

It has been a mixed start to life under Tony Smith for Hull FC, but up until last week's 29-22 defeat away to Salford Red Devils the Black and Whites had been on a four-game winning run which seemed to indicate fortunes were starting to turn.

Head coach Smith now finds himself up against one of his former sides in Warrington Wolves in the final game of Magic Weekend (4.30pm), a team aiming to rebound from a loss as well following the previous week's surprise defeat to Leigh.

Centre Liam Sutcliffe is in no doubt Hull FC are turning a corner, even with the loss to the Red Devils, and believes what Smith is trying to impart on the squad is having an effect.

"We're really starting to build on what he's been trying to put into us," Sutcliffe told Sky Sports. "It was never going to be an overnight fix and was always going to take time, but I think you can see now everyone is buying in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin shares his memories of Magic Weekend and admits he has changed his mind about the concept over his career. Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin shares his memories of Magic Weekend and admits he has changed his mind about the concept over his career.

"Every game we're having a crack and testing teams, so everyone is building nicely into what he's trying to bring the club.

"You always have to pay attention and he picks out very fine things, but I think everyone is enjoying it and buying into what he's building now."

Warrington's defeat to Leigh was only their third of the season so far in Super League after opening the campaign with eight wins on the bounce and up-and-coming Wolves half-back Riley Dean is not concerned by that loss.

"I don't think it's anything has gone wrong," Dean told Sky Sports. "It's halfway through the year, lads are picking up a few niggles and knocks here and there, but it's back on the horse this weekend and go again."

