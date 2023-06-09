Super League: Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards strengthen play-off hopes with wins

Salford's players celebrate their win away to Castleford

We round up the action from Friday's non-televised Super League games as Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards both secured crucial wins...

Castleford Tigers 10-42 Salford Red Devils

Salford warmed up for next Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull Kingston Rovers with a 42-10 win at Castleford, strengthening their Super League play-off hopes.

The Red Devils scored four tries in the space of 15 first-half minutes through Rhys Williams, Chris Atkin, Deon Cross and Ken Sio to lead 24-10 at the break.

Betfred Super League Round 15 fixtures and results Friday Castleford Tigers 10-42 Salford Red Devils Leigh Leopards 28-16 Hull FC St Helens 34-16 Wigan Warriors Saturday Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm) Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR (6pm UK time) Sunday Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

The struggling Tigers dotted down through Jason Qareqare and Kenny Edwards but also lost captain Paul McShane and Mahe Fonua to injury during the first half.

Salford rammed home their superiority in the second half with further scores from Williams, Sio, Tim Lafai and Sam Stone to ensure a fourth successive win in all competitions and leave Paul Rowley's team riding high in the play-off places.

"The result was the main thing, but to get such a convincing win is probably a measure of how far we've come in 18 months or so," Red Devils head coach Rowley said. "I don't think we were at our absolute best, but I always felt we were in control.

"There were some really good moments in defence and attack, although I thought we had a bit more in the tank."

Salford's Sam Stone celebrates his try with Brodie Croft

In contrast, Castleford slipped to their 12th loss from 15 Super League games this season.

"I'm disappointed for the result and for the scoreline to blow out like it did," Tigers head coach Andy Last said.

"We had a morale-boosting victory over Leeds and then, on Monday afternoon, the injury report comes in and we get the news that six of that starting 17 are not going to be playing against Salford.

"But Salford are a really slick team and throw some real shapes at you."

Leigh Leopards 28-16 Hull FC

Leigh's dream return to Super League continued as they climbed to third in the table after beating Hull FC to record their eighth successive win in all competitions.

Winger Josh Charnley scored two tries to take him to 18 for the season - leapfrogging Tom Johnstone to the top of the try-scoring chart - while there were others from the outstanding Gareth O'Brien, Tom Briscoe and Joe Mellor at Leigh Sports Village.

Hull FC, who came into the game having won five of their last six games, proved stubborn opponents, fighting back from 12-0 and then 22-10 down with tries from Adam Swift, Darnell McIntosh, and Josh Griffin, but they fell short in the end.

"I didn't think I'd ever be able to say we were third in the table," Leigh head coach Adrian Lam said. "But we are working hard and we deserve it.

Josh Charnley dives over for a try in Leigh's win at home to Hull FC

"Some of the rugby we have played in the last two months has been spectacular, but as a group we know we can still improve."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith was left to lament his side's slow start as they were unable to record a sixth win in seven games.

"I am disappointed that we were the second-best team but only just," Smith said. "But for us to fight back after being not quite at the races, it wasn't bad.

"I thought we lacked some finesse in attack and defence, but I can't fault our spirit. We showed a lot of pride, but we had a few faults and weren't at the level we have been. The desire cannot be questioned."