Super League: Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith kicks golden point winner | Salford Red Devils, St Helens triumph

We round up all of the action and the best of the reaction from Friday's non-televised Betfred Super League matches, which saw wins for Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Wigan Warriors...

Huddersfield Giants 8-30 Salford Red Devils

Paul Rowley believes his Salford side put the rest of Super League on notice as they returned to the play-off picture with a win at Huddersfield.

Second row Sam Stone touched down in each half and winger Ken Sio scored his 100th Super League try as the visitors produced a dominant display.

Victory ended a run of seven successive defeats in all competitions and lifted Salford above Hull KR into sixth, while Huddersfield remained 10th.

"The league is exciting," Red Devils head coach Rowley said. "Everyone is looking at everyone else. There are so many permutations.

"This has put other teams on notice. We believe we can win each and every week. It doesn't always happen, so we never get too high or too low.

"But I am pleased for the players because they have deserved it before and not got it. Tonight, they deserved it and got it."

Salford fans chanted "sacked in the morning" to their former head coach Ian Watson, whose Huddersfield side are running out of time in their bid to make the play-offs.

"We were beaten by the better team, especially in the second half," Watson said.

"There is still a long time to go in the season, but it is running out pretty fast. We were well and truly beaten and it makes it more difficult to get to where we want to."

St Helens 28-6 Hull Kingston Rovers

Paul Wellens believes patience was the key to St Helens' 28-6 Super League success over Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The reigning Super League champions ran away with the game in the second half after narrowly leading 6-0 at the break thanks to a try from Sione Mata'utia and Mark Percival's penalty.

It was a more one-sided second half, with Tommy Makinson scoring two tries with Moses Mbye and Ben Davies also crossing, while Percival kicked a further three goals.

"It was a pleasing victory," Wellens said. "Our patience was key tonight, especially as the conditions weren't great. We had a hard-nosed mentality and our dominance only started to show on the scoreboard late on.

Tommy Makinson grabbed two tries for St Helens in their win over Hull KR

"We are missing some key personnel but that doesn't mean we can be any less effective. Whoever takes the field understands how we want to play the game."

Hull KR's solitary try came through Mikey Lewis with 18 minutes remaining and Brad Schneider added the conversion.

Head coach Willie Peters admitted last week's beaten Betfred Challenge Cup finalists now face an uphill battle to finish in the play-off spots.

"We are out of the six, but we can't expect to make the six on the back of a performance like that," Peters said. "We were playing in a game where everyone knows their role and St Helens taught us a lesson."

Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC (golden point)

Matt Peet was full of praise for Harry Smith after Wigan's scrum-half shrugged off a number of misses to kick the golden point winner against Hull FC.

Smith missed three conversion attempts after tries from Liam Marshall, Toby King and Jake Wardle during normal time and failed with two attempted field goals in the extra period.

But he kept his nerve to slot over the winning point in the 88th minute of the Super League contest.

"It took a moment of brilliance," Wigan head coach Peet said. "Credit to Harry for that - that is what this game will be remembered for.

Wigan fought back late to pip Hull thanks to Harry Smith's golden-point drop goal

"It was a tough night for Harry up until that moment. There is a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with goal kicking and field kicking.

"It looked like it wasn't to be for him, but ultimately he has nailed the one that matters."

The Black and Whites looked set for their first win at the DW Stadium since 2019 as they led 12-8 heading into the final three minutes thanks to converted scores from Adam Swift and Brad Dwyer, but a try from Wigan centre Wardle sent the game into golden point extra-time.

"I am not heartbroken," Hull FC head coach Tony Smith said. "I am proud of the effort of my players. I don't think we deserved to win the game, but I also don't think we deserved to lose it.

"That's how it is now. It was a hard-fought game. It wasn't the prettiest game of rugby league I have ever seen, it's probably down the other end of the scale."