St Helens 22-12 Leigh Leopards: Tommy Makinson double helps Saints secure hard-fought win

Tommy Makinson scored two tries as St Helens kept their hopes of winning another League Leaders' Shield alive with a tough 22-12 home win over Leigh Leopards.

The winger touched down in each half while Jonny Lomax and Joe Batchelor also scored for the reigning Super League champions at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Mark Percival kicked three goals from four attempts as Saints roared home after the game had been locked at 6-6 at half-time.

Tries from Oliver Gildart and Robbie Mulhern, both converted by Ben Reynolds, ensured Leigh were always in this absorbing contest which had the feel of a knock-out game right until the final moments.

The Leopards had beaten Saints twice already in 2023 - including in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in July - but they could not make it a hat-trick of wins and are still without an away victory against Saints since 1983.

Morgan Knowles and Ben Davies returned to the St Helens line-up as Konrad Hurrell missed out through suspension, while full-back Jack Welsby was included for his 100th appearance for Saints.

Leigh were without their captain John Asiata and prolific winger Josh Charnley through injury.

Story of the match

Despite dominating the early exchanges and forcing two goal-line drop-outs, Saints found Leigh's defence difficult to break down.

And, having withstood an early battering, Leigh showed their resilience by taking the lead in the 10th minute as some slick approach play on the left edge ended with Gareth O'Brien's final pass to Gildart, who scored in the corner. Reynolds added the conversion to give the Challenge Cup holders a 6-0 lead.

The rest of the half belonged to Saints, but they could only muster one try which came in the 18th minute.

A 70-metre attack ended with Batchelor swapping passes with Makinson and he scored in the corner, with Percival's conversion levelling the game at 6-6.

Saints forced three goal-line drop outs as they bombarded the Leigh tryline, but once again they were frustrated by some outstanding last-ditch defence.

It was Saints' turn to defend at the start of the second half as Leigh impressed with ball in hand, and they needed four players to hold out Zak Hardaker as he looked to score in the corner.

On their first real attack of note since the break in the 51st minute, a towering kick from Welsby was spilled by O'Brien and the loose ball was scooped up by James Roby, who in turn found Makinson and the winger scored his second try of the night. Percival converted brilliantly from the touchline to give Saints a 12-6 lead.

Saints added a third try just before the hour when Lomax powered through a gap in the Leigh defensive line, although on this occasion Percival could not add the goal.

Adrian Lam's men reduced the deficit to only four with 16 minutes remaining as hooker Edwin Ipape made an explosive break and his pass found prop Mulhern in support to score under the posts.

Reynolds added the extras to set up a tense finish but Saints sealed the win when Batchelor picked up a loose pass from James Bell to score. Percival's goal gave the scoreline a rather flattering look for Wellens' men.

What they said

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens...

"I think in terms of intensity and you think about preparing for play-off football, that is what those games are like.

"I have got to pay huge credit to Leigh there today because they came with a ton of effort and a ton of intent and made the game what it was because we matched that as well.

"We have had our challenges this year but there is plenty of challenges to come as well.

"Bell has been outstanding out year for us. He builds his game off the back of his work ethics.

"I thought McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Roby were outstanding for us as well.

"A target (is to retain the title). If another team was to come and take it off us, they are going to have to work hard to take it."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam...

"I loved it. I loved every second of it.

"I thought it was exactly what we needed and I was very proud of the team.

"I don't want to complain, because I thought Saints were very good, but I just don't think we got a decision go our way.

"Even their last try I thought it was a knock-on prior to it going to a try in the initial error.

"I loved it tonight and I thought our team was outstanding, I loved everything that we did.

"I thought it was really physical, it had a real semi-final feeling about it."

What's next?

St Helens are back in action on Friday 15 September as they take a visit to face the Warrington Wolves, live on Sky Sports Arena at 8pm.

For the Leigh Leopards, a trip to face the battling Wakefield Trinity also awaits on Friday 15 September, with kick-off at 8pm.

