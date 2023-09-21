Super League 'Frantic Finale' predictions: Who will win League Leaders' Shield and take sixth spot?

Ahead of a "frantic finale" to the regular Super League season on Friday, the Sky Sports Rugby League team give their predictions on how the top six will look for the play-offs and who will win the League Leaders' Shield...

Jamie Jones-Buchanan's projected top six

1: Wigan- 40

2: St Helens- 40

3: Catalans- 38

4: Hull KR- 32

5: Leigh- 32

6: Salford- 28

Why Wigan win the League Leaders' Shield: Wigan are one of only three teams in the league that have had a notable performance increase going into the playoffs.

Play-off football requires another level and Matty Peet's men look like like werewolves under a full moon in recent weeks.

With a Challenge Cup on his list of coaching accolades, I think Peet deserves the League Leaders' box ticking too, but while I think that have out run St Helens late surge, I'm not sure their lead will be enough to win them a Grand Final.

Why Salford take sixth place: Catalans would "like" to win this game, Salford "have" to win this game.

Paul Rowley has produced a dangerously efficient attacking team that understands its strengths.

I suspect in this "last-chance saloon" of a game he brings the best of what we have seen this years to this game in the hope of defeating what is a very regimented Catalans Dragons.

Betfred Super League Round 27 - Sky Sports Friday Night Special Fixtures (8pm kick-off) Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons St Helens vs Hull FC Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR

Barrie McDermott's projected top six

1: Catalans- 40

2: St Helens- 40

3: Wigan- 38

4: Leigh- 34

5:Hull KR- 32

6: Warrington- 28

Why Catalans win the League Leaders' Shield: I think Catalans will beat Salford and Leigh, who have been the disruptors all year, will go into their game feeling they are more than capable of spoiling the League Leaders' Shield party for Wigan.

However, l believe the Warriors will still get to the Grand Final regardless of what happens on Friday.

Why Warrington keep sixth place: Warrington will benefit from Salford just running out of troops and steam.

I am not 100 per cent sure that the Wolves beat Huddersfield but they will get the last play-off place because of a Salford loss.

Phil Clarke's projected top six

1: Wigan- 40

2: St Helens- 40

3: Catalans- 38

4: Hull KR- 32

5: Leigh- 32

6: Salford- 28

Why Wigan win the League Leaders' Shield: I think that Wigan will beat Leigh for the third time this year and win the Shield.

There is less than 10 miles between these two teams (I am using home stadia as the centre point) and there is less than 10 points on the league table as we reach the last match which is a big surprise for everyone.

Nobody could have ever dreamt that Leigh would play at home in their last game, with a sell-out crowd and a place in the play-offs but I am starting to worry that they look a little tired.

The Warriors have the two most evasive players in the competition, who move at speed and have helped Wigan back to the top. Bevan French and Jai Field are the two strike weapons that will give them another piece of silverware for the cabinet.

Why Salford take sixth place: My play-off wild card team are Salford and I think that they will just win over Catalans. They beat them 16-14 at home in April and will do again on Friday.

