Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos honour 'little warrior' with tributes and 18-10 victory against Leigh Leopards

“In a world full of adversity, you must dare to dream” and that is what Rob Burrow CBE did in a career with a highlight reel not many can top. Ahead of Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards, his boyhood club and Sky Sports paid tribute to the “little warrior” who left a gigantic mark.

On Global MND Awareness day, a packed out Headingley Stadium was pulsing with emotion as family, friends, and fans alike came together to celebrate Leeds' greatest ever no 7 who raised millions for the disease he battled valiantly since his diagnosis in 2019.

Sky Sports' Rugby League's Jamie Jones-Buchanan described the moment as Burrow's "brothers and sisters" bringing the tribute into the "inner sanctum" and that they did, his wife Lindsey Burrow, his parents Irene and Geoff Burrow, plus 80 of his former team-mates coming from as far as Australia and New Zealand to celebrate his legacy.

A powerful rendition of Nessun Dorma soundtracked the fireworks and applause as the celebration of Burrow's life took to the pitch, the Rhinos players wearing a special jersey designed by Cath Muir, who herself was diagnosed with MND in 2014.

Video tributes also came in from stars across codes and sports, starting with a message from Burrow's close friend and fellow MND campaigner Kevin Sinfield CBE, Alan Shearer also leaving a message that the sporting world will "remember Rob Burrow forever".

It was a fittingly emotional build-up that looked to raise vital funds. Every day six people are diagnosed with motor neurone disease and every day six people die of the disease. There is no cure. The money raised as part of the MND Awareness game is hoping to change that.

The Rhinos came away with a much-needed 18-10 victory, Brodie Croft pointed to the sky, Geoff Burrow cheered, and the lasting memory from June 21, 2024 will be a night that remembered one of rugby league's greats.

He did it his way: How Headingley celebrated Burrow

A night to celebrate one of sports greats requires fitting remarks and a sharing of fond memories which started with Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott reminiscing on their shared time with Burrow and finished with Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' ringing around Headingley as Burrow's long career highlight reel was played out, fireworks were set off and Lindsey and his children watched on from the pitch...

Alan Shearer: His bravery was staggering

"I would just like to join everyone at Headingley tonight in paying tribute to the amazing Rob Burrow who was an extraordinary rugby league player but who went on to capture the heart of the nation with his incredible approach to living with MND.

"Inspirational is an often and over-used word but Rob was certainly that.

"His bravery, his fight to increase awareness of MND and his refusal to give in to the terrible disease was just staggering.

"We can all take so much from Rob's life. He was a little warrior both on and off the pitch. I was so lucky to have spent some time with him last year and Leeds and rugby league and the sporting world at large will remember him forever."

Geoff Burrow: We are going to make my son proud

"Thank you very much. It's a very emotional night, especially as Leeds against Leigh was the first home game I brought Rob to. And he loved every minute. He always used to look to Leigh, their results as well. So I'm glad they're doing so well in Super League.

"He had a fabulous sense of humour. He used to always go on about different teams and I wish he could see this crowd.

"He was cheeky, but he was a lovely, lovely lad and I miss him so much.

"He found out later when I was at work I used to play a few pranks so he got a little bit from me but that's about it.

"I wish he could have seen it [the Rob Burrow Centre] open. But he will see it, through the kids and Lindsey, we're going to make him proud. Thanks again for everybody for all the money you've raised."

Player of the match Brodie Croft: I will remember this night for the rest of my life

"To be honest, I have been trying to hold it in all day.

"I am just so pleased we could get the result for Rob, his family, and this crowd.

"It is hard to put into words. It has been such an emotional two weeks. When I met Rob's parents and then to see them in the stands today.

"I tried to keep (the emotion) in and not think about it too much.

"I will remember this day for the rest of my life. I am so glad we can get this result."

Interim head coach Chev Walker: That was for our little mate

"I am just lost for words. That is for our little mate that.

"The way he has fought through everything. I asked them to go out there and play with Rob's spirit and they did that.

"They were brave, they attacked it, and that is Rob all over that performance.

"I think he will be really grateful for the lads doing that for the club that he loved.

"He will be happy. I am unbelievably proud, it has been a tough week."

What happened in the match?

With the emotion surging around the stadium for the entire 80 minutes, Leeds were playing with their hearts on their sleeves coupled with a professional attitude.

The intensity if the night was also coupled with the emotions of Leeds' head coach Rohan Smith stepping down 48 hours earlier, meaning they were looking to prove that they could bounce back and get what has been a difficult season back on track.

It was Croft who took control of the match in the first half, a close-range converted effort, a brilliant 80-metre break, plus a Rhyse Martin penalty giving the Rhinos a 12-0 lead at half-time.

Their lead was then extended by Matt Frawley who dived in to finish off some great hands on the right edge, Leeds' no 7 scoring on the night they were celebrating their greatest ever no 7.

Leigh Leopards managed to hit back through Matt Moylan then Edwin Ipape to bring the scoreline to 18-10 and put the home outfit under pressure but the Rhinos stood firm in defence and ground out the result for their "little mate" and his family who were there to celebrate his incredible life.

You can donate to the MND Association at www.mndassociation.org/skysports and on Sky Sports' digital and social platforms.