The race to the Super League play-offs: Who will make the top six with Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, and Warrington Wolves?

With two weeks of Super League action remaining we take a look at who will make the play-offs, the season-defining clashes, and who will win the League Leader's shield...

1st: Wigan Warriors

Points: 40

Points difference: +283

Fixtures remaining: Leeds Rhinos (H), Salford Red Devils (H)

Ultimately, the League Leader's Shield is now Wigan's to lose. If they win it, they will have all four major trophies in their cabinet for a couple more weeks at least.

The Rhinos have beaten Wigan at home already once this season but Matt Peet's outfit will be determined not to slip up again and their record on home soil is still very solid.

Two wins, and the Shield and top spot is theirs. A loss, and Hull KR could pounce due to their superior points difference.

2nd: Hull KR

Points: 38

Points difference: +359

Fixtures remaining: Leigh Leopards (A), Leeds Rhinos (H)

Hull KR are facing two in-form sides in the final two matches of the regular Super League season but two sides they know they can beat.

After their 24-10 loss to Wigan in what was a crunch clash, they just have to make sure to win their remaining games and be ready if the Warriors slip up.

Two wins and a home semi-final is guaranteed. They also don't want to slip up and give Warrington a chance of stealing second spot from them.

3rd: Warrington Wolves

Points: 36

Points difference: +301

Fixtures remaining: Huddersfield Giants (A), London Broncos (H)

Warrington are in a slightly strange position with two weeks remaining. They know that third place is confirmed and second spot is an outside possibility if Hull KR lose twice.

Playing two teams who are struggling, Sam Burgess' side will just be aiming to get points on the board, be in form, and get ready for what most likely will be a play-off clash against whoever finishes sixth in a few weeks' time.

4th: Salford Red Devils

Points: 30

Points difference: +13

Fixtures remaining: Hull FC (A), Wigan Warriors (A)

One more win and Salford's play-off spot is all but guaranteed. Two more and they are definitely in and will finish fourth.

They are big favourites to beat Hull FC and if they do, they will be on 32 points - the most which both St Helens and Leeds Rhinos can get to at the end of the regular season.

Their points difference could do with some improvement so that will be the target in Round 26, then a big clash against Wigan could decide both where they finish in the table and also if the Warriors take the League Leader's Shield.

Juicy!

5th: Leigh Leopards

Points: 29

Points difference: +186

Fixtures remaining: Hull KR (H), St Helens (H)

The Leigh Leopards are in real form at the moment and so will be in high confidence. One win could sure up their spot in the six, especially if Leeds and Saints lost one of their matches.

Two wins ensures they will be there come the play-offs.

Their match against St Helens in the final week could be an absolutely massive one in deciding not only the look of the top six but who will be in it.

6th: St Helens

Points: 28

Points difference: +178

Fixtures remaining: Castleford Tigers (H), Leigh Leopards (A)

St Helens need a win to be in the conversation for a play-off spot, as it is very touch and go for the injury-ravaged outfit at the moment.

If they beat Castleford, they would move to 30 points and their points difference could potentially be enough to seal their play-offs spots, barring any massive results from Leeds Rhinos over high-flyers Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

If they don't beat the Tigers, they would head to face the Leopards with only a victory enough to keep their hopes of a top six spot alive.

One win is a necessity. Points difference could seal it. Two wins would definitely do it.

7th: Leeds Rhinos

Points: 28

Points difference: +90

Fixtures remaining: Wigan Warriors (A), Hull KR (A)

If there are two teams you would not want to face as you try to clinch a play-off place, it would be the two teams sat in first and second on the table.

For Leeds Rhinos, that is the task.

One win would move them onto 30 points and into the battle alongside St Helens, but that would likely not be enough if St Helens also pick up a win due to points difference.

So, if the Rhinos lose to Wigan and Saints beat Castleford in Round 26, neither then picking up another win, St Helens would most likely clinch the spot from them.

If the Rhinos beat Wigan, they head to face the Robins with a chance to jump to 32 points and nail that final play-off spot from the Saints.

In other words, Round 26 is absolutely massive!

8th: Catalans Dragons

Points: 26

Points difference: +23

Fixtures remaining: London Broncos (H), Hull FC (A)

It is expected that Catalans Dragons will pick up the four points on offer from their last two weeks of Super League action, low-riding London Broncos and Hull FC no match for the Dragons.

Could the Broncos spring a surprise? For sure, as they took Leeds Rhinos all the way to golden point just a couple of weeks ago.

But with a chance of making the play-offs on the line, you would expect the Dragons to be fired up.

If they win both matches, they would move to 30 points and would be relying on St Helens to lose both of their remaining matches and Leeds Rhinos losing at least one.

If St Helens win one match, Catalans would most likely be out of the play-offs due to points difference. They would need to put huge scores on both London and Hull FC, which they could definitely do, but would also need a 155 points difference gap with St Helens to be overturned over the two weeks.

How does the play-offs work?

Following the final round of regular Super League fixtures, there is two weeks of play-offs to determine who will be appearing at Old Trafford for the Grand Final on October 12.

The two teams in first and second will have the first week of action off, the third-place team playing sixth and fourth facing fifth.

The lowest-placed winner from those two matches will then play the League Leader's Shield winner in the first semi-final, the second-lowest placed team playing the team that finished second in the other semi-final.

The first and second-placed teams will both get home semi-finals.

