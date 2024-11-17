745 Game honouring Rob Burrow, Doddie Weir and Ed Slater ends with Rugby League victory over Rugby Union

The '745 Game' was named as such in honour of the shirt numbers worn by Rob Burrow, former Gloucester player Ed Slater and Scotland great Doddie Weir; the 13-a-side showdown at Headingley, held to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease, was won 33-21 by the Rugby League side

The 745 Game, a hybrid of rugby league and rugby union rules, was an idea Rob Burrow and Ed Slater were developing before Burrow passed away in June this year

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rugby League won a unique battle of the codes match against Rugby Union labelled the '745 Game' at Headingley that was held to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The '745 Game' was named as such in honour of the shirt numbers worn by Rob Burrow, former Gloucester player Ed Slater and Scotland great Doddie Weir.

Former England rugby union and rugby league stars including Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees and Danny McGuire - who won eight Super Grand Finals alongside Burrow - were among those who played on Sunday, the match ending in a 33-21 victory for the league side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' tribute to the life and legacy of Rob Burrow CBE, following his tragic death from motor neurone disease.

"It was great to get everyone in the same stadium for a great cause," said Cipriani, who pulled his boots back on for the first time since he left Premiership club Bath in 2022.

"How often do we all get together in one place? There's no rivalries or division, no segregation, we're all here for the same reason and that's why it feels so good."

Burrow's daughters Macy and Maya and Slater's daughters Edie and Flo led out the two teams, while Jackson Burrow and Frank Slater delivered the match ball to referee Ben Thaler.

Image: Rob Burrow's daughters Maya and Macy pictured ahead of the '745 Game' at Headingley

The 13-a-side showdown included unlimited tackles in each team's own half but six after halfway, uncontested scrums and line-outs, with five points awarded for a try and two each for a conversion and a drop goal.

Within the first two minutes, Cipriani sent 42-year-old former Exeter and England flanker Tom Johnson ploughing half the length of the pitch to open the scoring under the posts.

McGuire, who was recently installed as head coach of Castleford, nipped through to level for the league side and Paul McShane and Waine Pryce also crossed before ex-Bath winger Matt Banahan pulled one back to make the half-time score 19-14 to Burrow's team.

A converted try by Twelvetrees gave Slater's side the edge before McGuire fittingly ignited Burrow's men to victory with his second try, Pryce also completed his double to wrap up victory.

Image: Team Burrow's Waine Pryce celebrates a try during the '745 Game' at Headingley

Another Leeds great, 52-year-old Barrie McDermott, who was tempted out of his usual role in the Headingley hospitality suite at the last minute to play a short cameo role, paid tribute to Burrow.

"We're all here to support our friends and I know one man who would be laughing his socks off, looking down from above and saying, 'you silly old fool'," laughed McDermott, who was comically sent off in the final seconds.

Echoing Cipriani's views on the unique nature of the cross-code challenge, he added: "There's no animosity, no tribalism. We're here to support rugby as a collective."

Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, cementing his place as one of the club's all-time greats.

Following his MND diagnosis, he - alongside his friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield - raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin Sinfield says Rob Burrow taught him several important lessons, including how important it is to give time to others and also made him a better friend.

Former Gloucester and England star Slater was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, while Weir died that same year after a brave five-year battle.

The cross-code fixture represented a new development in matches between the two codes, with previous meetings involving halves or whole matches played under established union and league rules respectively.

In two matches in 1996, Wigan beat Bath 82-6 under league rules, before Bath won the union rematch 44-19.

In a match between Sale and St Helens in 2003, the former built up a 41-0 half-time lead under union rules, before Saints responded with 39 unanswered points under league rules after the break.

You can donate to the MND Association at www.mndassociation.org/skysports