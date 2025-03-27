Super League 2025: Full fixture list and and results for the season with evert game live on Sky Sports
Wigan Warriors are defending Super League champions; Wakefield replaced London Broncos in the top flight
Friday 28 March 2025 08:07, UK
Check out the full fixture list and results for the 2025 Betfred Super League, with every game live on Sky Sports.
Two matches in each round will be exclusively live, with the remaining four games each week shown on Sky Sports+.
A huge year of rugby league included a historic fixture between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, while the season is set to end with the first Ashes series since 2003.
Sky Sports subscribers can stream every Super League match on their phone with the Sky Sports app via the 'Watch' section.
Super League 2025 fixtures - full upcoming fixtures
Sky Sports shows two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week on Sky Sports+ - more exclusive live games to be confirmed
Round 6
Thurs March 27: Castleford 14-24 Hull FC
Fri March 28: Warrington vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri March 28: Leigh vs Wakefield - 8pm
Sat March 29: Catalans vs St Helens - 5.30pm
Sun March 30: Huddersfield vs Hull KR - 3pm
Sun March 30: Wigan vs Salford - 3pm
Round 7
Thurs April 10: Salford vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri April 11: Hull KR vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri April 11: St Helens vs Wakefield - 8pm
Sat April 12: Warrington vs Hull FC - 5.30pm
Sat April 12: Castleford vs Leigh - 8pm
Sun April 13: Huddersfield vs Catalans - 3pm
Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND
Thurs April 17: Wakefield vs Castleford - 8pm
Fri April 18: Hull FC vs Hull KR - 12.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri April 18: Wigan vs St Helens - 3pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri April 18: Leeds vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm
Sat April 19: Leigh vs Warrington - 1.30pm
Sat April 19: Catalans vs Salford - 6pm
Round 9
Thurs April 24: Warrington vs St Helens - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri April 25: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm
Sat April 26: Huddersfield vs Castleford - 3pm
Sat April 26: Salford vs Leigh - 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sat April 26: Catalans vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Sun April 27: Hull FC vs Wigan - 3pm
Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND
Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm
Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm
St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm
Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm
Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm
Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Round 11
Thurs May 15: St Helens vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri May 16: Wigan vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri May 16: Leeds vs Hull FC - 8pm
Sat May 17: Hull KR vs Huddersfield - 3pm/5.30pm *depending on FA Cup
Sun May 18: Wakefield vs Warrington - 3pm
Sun May 18: Castleford vs Salford - 5.30pm
Round 12
Thurs May 22: Leigh vs Hull FC - 8pm
Fri May 23: Warrington vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri May 23: Huddersfield vs St Helens - 8pm
Sat May 24: Castleford vs Leeds - 2.30pm
Sat May 24: Catalans vs Wigan 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sun May 25: Wakefield vs Salford - 3pm
Round 13
Thurs May 29: Huddersfield vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri May 30: Hull KR vs St Helens - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri May 30: Salford vs Wigan - 8pm
Sat May 31: Leeds vs Wakefield - 2.30pm
Sat May 31: Catalans vs Hull FC - 5.30pm
Sun June 1: Warrington vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 14
Fri June 13: Hull KR vs Catalans 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri June 13: Hull FC vs Castleford - 8pm
Sat June 14: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 3pm
Sat June 14: Leeds vs Warrington 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sun June 15: Wakefield vs Leigh - 2.30pm
Sun June 15: Salford vs St Helens - 3pm
Round 15
Thurs June 19: Castleford vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri June 20: St Helens vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri June 20: Wakefield vs Wigan - 8pm
Sat June 21: Warrington vs Huddersfield - 3pm
Sat June 21: Catalans vs Leigh - 5.30pm
Sun June 22: Salford vs Hull FC - 3pm
Round 16
Fri June 27: Leeds vs Leigh - 8pm
Fri June 27: Warrington vs Hull FC - 8pm
Fri June 27: Hull KR vs Wakefield - 8pm
Sat June 28: Catalans vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm
Sat June 28: Castleford vs Wigan - 8pm
Sun June 29: St Helens vs Salford - 3pm
Round 17
Thurs July 3: Castleford vs Huddersfield - 8pm
Fri July 4: Leigh vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri July 4: Salford vs Warrington - 8pm
Sat July 5: Hull FC vs St Helens - 3pm
Sat July 5: Wakefield vs Catalans - 5.30pm
Sun July 6: Hull KR vs Leeds - 3pm
Round 18
Thurs July 10: Hull FC vs Wakefield - 8pm
Fri July 11: Wigan vs Huddersfield - 8pm
Fri July 11: Leeds vs St Helens -8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sat July 12: Leigh vs Hull KR - 3pm
Sat July 12: Catalans vs Warrington - 6pm
Sun July 13: Salford vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 19
Thurs July 17: St Helens vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri July 18: Huddersfield vs Wakefield - 8pm
Fri July 18: Leeds vs Salford - 8pm
Sat July 19: Wigan vs Hull FC - 3pm
Sat July 19: Catalans vs Hull KR - 6pm
Sun July 20: Castleford vs Warrington - 3pm
Round 20 (split round)
Thurs July 24: Wakefield vs Leeds - 8pm
Fri July 25: Wigan vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sat July 26: Hull FC vs Huddersfield - 3pm
Thurs July 31: Salford vs Hull KR - 8pm
Fri August 1: Leigh vs Warrington - 8pm
Fri August 1: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 21
Thurs August 7: Leigh vs Leeds - 8pm
Fri August 8: Warrington vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri August 8: Wakefield vs St Helens - 8pm
Sat August 9: Hull KR vs Castleford - 3pm
Sat August 9: Huddersfield vs Catalans - 5.30pm
Sun August 10: Hull FC vs Salford - 3pm
Round 22
Thurs August 14: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm
Fri August 15: St Helens vs Huddersfield - 8pm
Fri August 15: Wigan vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Sat August 16: Castleford vs Leeds - 3pm
Sat August 16: Hull FC vs Leigh - 5.30pm
Sun August 17: Salford vs Wakefield - 3pm
Round 23
Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm
Fri August 22: St Helens vs Hull FC - 8pm
Fri August 22: Leigh vs Salford - 8pm
Sat August 23: Huddersfield vs Warrington - 3pm
Sat August 23: Catalans vs Castleford - 6pm
Sun August 24: Wigan vs Wakefield - 3pm
Round 24
Thurs August 28: Leigh vs Castleford 8pm
Fri August 29: Hull KR vs St Helens 8pm
Fri August 29: Warrington vs Salford 8pm
Sat August 30: Hull FC vs Leeds 3pm
Sat August 30: Catalans vs Wigan 8pm
Sun August 31: Wakefield vs Huddersfield 3pm
Round 25
Thurs September 4: Salford vs Catalans 8pm
Fri September 5: St Helens vs Wigan 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
Fri September 5: Castleford vs Wakefield 8pm
Sat September 6: Warrington vs Leigh 3pm
Sat September 6: Huddersfield vs Leeds 5.30pm
Sun September 7: Hull KR vs Hull FC 3pm
Round 26
Thurs September 11: Leeds vs Catalans - 8pm
Fri September 12: Wigan vs Castleford - 8pm
Fri September 12: Leigh vs St Helens - 8pm
Sat September 13: Wakefield vs Hull KR - 3pm
Sat September 13: Hull FC vs Warrington - 5.30pm
Sun September 14: Huddersfield vs Salford - 3pm
Round 27
Sep 18-21
Hull KR vs Warrington
St Helens vs Castleford
Leigh vs Huddersfield
Salford vs Wakefield
Hull FC vs Catalans
Wigan vs Leeds
September 26-27: Elimination Play-Offs
October 3-4: Semi-Finals
Saturday October 11: Grand Final (Old Trafford)
Super League 2025 results
Round 1
Thurs February 13: Wigan 0-1 Leigh Leopards
Fri February 14: Hull KR 19-18 Castleford
Fri February 14: Catalans 4-24 Hull FC
Sat February 15: Leeds 12-14 Wakefield
Sat February 15: St Helens 82-0 Salford
Sun February 16: Huddersfield 12-20 Warrington
Round 2
Thurs February 20: Wakefield 12-14 Hull KR
Fri February 21: Warrington 18-12 Catalans
Fri February 21: Hull FC 4-46 Wigan
Sat February 22: Salford 6-32 Leeds
Sat February 22: Castleford 6-46 St Helens
Sun February 23: Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield
Round 3
Thurs February 27: Hull KR 42-0 Salford
Fri February 28: Huddersfield 10-11 Hull FC
Fri February 28: Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans
Sat March 1: Wakefield 6-26 St Helens
Sat March 1: Wigan 48-24 Warrington (Vegas)
Sun March 2: Leeds 38-24 Castleford
Round 4
Thurs March 6: Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards
Fri March 7: St Helens 10-20 Hull KR
Fri March 7: Castleford 22-14 Salford
Sat March 8: Catalans 11-0 Leeds
Sun March 9: Warrington 16-30 Wakefield
Sun March 9: Wigan 44-18 Huddersfield
Round 5
Thurs March 20: Salford 23-10 Huddersfield
Fri March 21: St Helens 12-14 Warrington
Fri March 21: Wakefield 12-16 Hull FC
Sat March 22: Castleford 4-26 Catalans
Sat March 22: Leeds 12-10 Wigan
Sun March 23: Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards
What do you need to know about the Super League in 2025?
Wigan have won the past two Super League titles, claiming the 2024 crown with a 9-2 victory over Grand Final debutants Hull KR in the showpiece season finale.
The 2025 campaign saw Wakefield return to the top level, replacing the London Broncos, under the new IMG grading system.
The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remained the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.
The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.
Wakefield thumped Toulouse 36-0 to win the Championship Grand Final to complete the treble, meaning they would have also gained promotion under the old system as well as the new gradings.