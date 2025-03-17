Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Hull FC to host Hull KR in derby as St Helens drawn against Warrington Wolves

Hull FC's reward for knocking holders Wigan Warriors out of the Betfred Challenge Cup is a quarter-final at home to city rivals Hull KR.

In the other last-eight encounters, 13-time winners St Helens travel to Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards, who lifted the cup in 2023, and Catalans Dragons welcome Salford Red Devils.

The ties will be played across the weekend of April 5-6.

Hull FC won 26-22 at Wigan in the last 16, while Hull KR made light work of Championship club Oldham at the same stage, winning 40-0.

The quarter-final will be Hull FC and Hull KR's first meeting in the Challenge Cup since 1986 and only the second since their famous Wembley final in 1980, which KR won 10-5.

Image: Wakefield will face 2023 Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards in this season's quarter-finals

Full Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Hull FC vs Hull KR

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils

Challenge Cup - last-16 results