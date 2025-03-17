Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Hull FC to host Hull KR in derby as St Helens drawn against Warrington Wolves
Hull FC host Hull KR in Challenge Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Wigan Warriors in last 16 while 13-time winners St Helens visit Warrington Wolves; ties to be played across weekend of April 5 and 6 - watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports
Monday 17 March 2025 22:37, UK
Hull FC's reward for knocking holders Wigan Warriors out of the Betfred Challenge Cup is a quarter-final at home to city rivals Hull KR.
In the other last-eight encounters, 13-time winners St Helens travel to Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards, who lifted the cup in 2023, and Catalans Dragons welcome Salford Red Devils.
The ties will be played across the weekend of April 5-6.
Hull FC won 26-22 at Wigan in the last 16, while Hull KR made light work of Championship club Oldham at the same stage, winning 40-0.
The quarter-final will be Hull FC and Hull KR's first meeting in the Challenge Cup since 1986 and only the second since their famous Wembley final in 1980, which KR won 10-5.
Full Challenge Cup quarter-final draw
- Hull FC vs Hull KR
- Warrington Wolves vs St Helens
- Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards
- Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils
Challenge Cup - last-16 results
- Hull KR 40-0 Oldham
- Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls
- St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos
- Catalans Dragons 46-18 Featherstone Rovers
- Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves
- Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC
- Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity
- Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs