James Lowes leaves Leeds Rhinos to start job outside rugby league

James Lowes is starting a new role outside rugby league

Assistant coach James Lowes has left Super League strugglers Leeds Rhinos to take up a role outside rugby league.

Lowes had returned to Headingley last summer to become first-team coach alongside Kevin Sinfield - his third spell with the club as a player and coach.

He stayed with the Rhinos after they appointed David Furner as head coach and Sinfield became director of rugby.

Lowes played more than 100 games as a hooker for the Rhinos and had a number of successful seasons with the Bradford Bulls, also coaching both sides for brief spells and taking charge of rugby union side Yorkshire/Leeds Carnegie.

Richard Agar has joined the Rhinos' first-team coaching staff

His place on Leeds' first-team staff will be taken up by current head of player and coach development Richard Agar.

Sinfield said, "On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos, I would like to thank Jimmy for his efforts at the club.

"I know he is excited about the new challenge ahead of him and he leaves with our best wishes.

"In the interim, Richard Agar will join the first team coaching staff combined with his role as Head of Player and Coach Development.

"Richard is a vastly experienced coach and will be a great addition to the coaching staff."