Super League Round 20 Man of Steel votes
Last Updated: 02/07/19 10:56am
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 20 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.
The panel votes from Round 20 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.
Hull KR 18-10 Hull FC
3pts - Matt Parcell
2pts - Mose Masoe
1pt - Danny Houghton
Wakefield Trinity 36-10 Huddersfield Giants
3pts - Tyler Randell
2pts - Ryan Hampshire
1pt - Jacob Miller
Warrington Wolves 10-21 St Helens
3pts - Jonny Lomax
2pts - Alex Walmsley
1pt - Tommy Makinson
Wigan Warriors 28-12 Salford Red Devils
3pts - George Williams
2pts - Liam Marshall
1pt - Jackson Hastings
Leeds Rhinos 31-12 Catalans Dragons
3pts - Adam Cuthbertson
2pts - Sam Tomkins
1pt - Konrad Hurrell
Castleford Tigers 42-10 London Broncos
3pts - Mike Mcmeeken
2pts - Jordan Rankin
1pt - Adam Milner
Current Top 10 - Steve Prescott Man of Steel
- Blake Austin (25 pts)
- Jackson Hastings (22 pts)
- David Fifita (18 pts)
- Liam Watts (17 pts)
- Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
- Daryl Clark (15 pts)
- Lachlan Coote (15 pts)
- Albert Kelly (14 pts)
- Jonny Lomax (14 pts)
- James Roby (14 pts)