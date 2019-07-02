Super League Round 20 Man of Steel votes

Wigan's George Williams scored maximum Man of Steel points in Round 20

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 20 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.

The panel votes from Round 20 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

Hull KR 18-10 Hull FC

3:25 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Hull FC

3pts - Matt Parcell

2pts - Mose Masoe

1pt - Danny Houghton

Wakefield Trinity 36-10 Huddersfield Giants

1:42 Highlights of the Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants

3pts - Tyler Randell

2pts - Ryan Hampshire

1pt - Jacob Miller

Warrington Wolves 10-21 St Helens

2:14 Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington and St Helens

3pts - Jonny Lomax

2pts - Alex Walmsley

1pt - Tommy Makinson

Wigan Warriors 28-12 Salford Red Devils

1:23 Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils

3pts - George Williams

2pts - Liam Marshall

1pt - Jackson Hastings

Leeds Rhinos 31-12 Catalans Dragons

1:52 Leeds moved off the bottom of the Betfred Super League with a crucial 31-12 win against Catalans at Emerald Headingley Stadium

3pts - Adam Cuthbertson

2pts - Sam Tomkins

1pt - Konrad Hurrell

Castleford Tigers 42-10 London Broncos

2:30 Highlights as Castleford Tigers ended London Broncos' three-game winning run with a 42-10 win at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle

3pts - Mike Mcmeeken

2pts - Jordan Rankin

1pt - Adam Milner

Current Top 10 - Steve Prescott Man of Steel