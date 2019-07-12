Leeds legend Danny McGuire on his emotional final game at Headingley

5:22 Danny McGuire said it will be an 'emotional' last visit to Headingley for him when Hull KR visit the Rhinos Danny McGuire said it will be an 'emotional' last visit to Headingley for him when Hull KR visit the Rhinos

Danny McGuire says it will be "emotional" playing rugby league in Leeds one last time on Friday night when Hull KR visit the Rhinos.

McGuire left Leeds in October 2017 after helping them to a Grand Final win in a performance that won him the Harry Sutherland award as the player of the final.

It bookended a career at Headingley during which he was part of the team that delivered eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cup titles.

A legend of Leeds, McGuire will play his last game of rugby league in the city on Friday night when his current club, Hull KR, visit Headingley to take on his former team.

"It is emotional," McGuire told Sky Sports. "I've not really thought too much about retirement and not playing again.

"Playing rugby league from such a young age and that's all you know and do, for it to be finishing it is emotional.

"I played my last game at Wigan last week, and I've had some great memories playing some tussles against Wigan. It'll be my last game against Castleford in a few weeks.

"They're all the memories and the things that I want to try and enjoy and soak up in this last few months.

"I think my dad will probably be more emotional, he'll probably be crying in the stand.

"I've had a good time, I've enjoyed the journey along the way. Hopefully in these last few months there's a couple more stories to be written."

Despite all the success that McGuire helped deliver at Leeds, the club is currently in a relegation battle along with Hull KR, but the 36-year-old says there will be no split loyalties on the night.

"Both teams are down there languishing near the bottom so it is a bit of a four-pointer," said McGuire.

"At the end of the day I'm a Rovers player now. I'll be coming here on Friday night to play my part in a win and do my bit for my team.

"Once you pull a shirt on and you have the badge on your chest you've got to do that shirt justice. That's what I've always tried to do all my career.

"It might upset a few friends and family if we do come here and get a win on Friday but I'll be trying my best to do that."

McGuire says Headingley has a special place in his heart, but that he has no regrets moving to Hull KR.

"It's always special here," McGuire said. "Every time I got an opportunity to run out here representing Leeds it was always a special moment for me and I never took it for granted.

"Being a local lad growing up here it was always a dream to pull on the blue and amber shirt. I got to do that a fair amount of times and had some great times running out on the field.

"I never really thought I'd go anywhere else. I just assumed that I'd finish my career at Leeds and move onto a job at Leeds. But the best decision I did was go to Hull Kingston Rovers.

"I've loved my time there. Just to go get to see how another club operates and meet new people and get out of my comfort zone. I remember going to training on the first day at Hull KR and not knowing where to sit and having that nervous feeling which was good. I've loved my time there.

"Things happen for a reason. Leeds were unsure whether they wanted to keep me and I felt like I could carry on playing so I made the decision to move and explore another avenue and it's been a really good two years that I've had there.

"I'll always want Leeds to do well. It's in my blood, it's my passion. I always want Leeds to be successful, apart from obviously when we're playing against them!"

