Rangi Chase has point to prove after two-year drugs ban, says Doncaster boss Richard Horne

Rangi Chase makes his long-awaited return to rugby league this weekend

Doncaster coach Richard Horne says former England international Rangi Chase will have a point to prove when he makes his comeback from a two-year drugs suspension.

The 33-year-old former Man of Steel's ban for cocaine use ends on Sunday and, after signing a short-term contract with Doncaster, is set to make his debut for them in the Betfred League 1 clash with leaders Whitehaven at Featherstone.

"Rangi is a quality player," Horne said. "He has been out of the game for two years and he is really looking forward to proving a point.

Chase playing for Castleford against Catalans in March 2017

"He has come in and will add to us but we won't change too much in terms of the way I set the team up to play.

"What he will add is the experience of playing in big games and knowing how to approach things when there are only a couple of points in it."

Meanwhile, Toronto Wolfpack, who surprisingly lost to London Broncos in the Million Pound Game last October, are firm favourites to gain promotion at the second attempt and can clinch a top-five finish with victory over Featherstone at the Lamport Stadium on Saturday.

That would put them 80 minutes away from the play-off final, in which they would once more have home advantage.

Former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin agreed to join Toronto before the loss to London, and he insists the Canadian outfit would be an "unbelievable" asset to Super League.

"I signed on the premise that we'd be in Super League," Wilkin said. "It was a decision for me whether to play at Championship level or not and to be fair I've enjoyed it.

"I look forward to seeing how this team goes in Super League if that happens."