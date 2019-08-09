Hull sign Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone for next season

Hull FC have signed Jordan Johnstone from Championship side Widnes for next year

Hull have signed Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone on a three-year deal from 2020.

The 22-year-old Cumbrian will see out his contract with the Championship club before linking up with the Black and Whites at the end of the season.

Johnson is the Black and Whites' fifth new face for 2020 following the recruitment of Mahe Fonua, Manu Ma'u, Josh Jones and Adam Swift, and will provide cover for captain Danny Houghton.

Hull coach Lee Radford said: "We've watched Jordan over the last couple of seasons and first approached him 12 months ago but we couldn't get him over the line at that stage.

"It arose again recently and I'm glad to have him over the line.

"He's a tough competitor and I think he'll work well in our environment. He has some utility value too which will help add to the squad.

"I'm impressed with his attitude and his drive to take his game to the next level. In our surroundings he'll thrive with that positive attitude."

Johnstone said: "I'm buzzing to be heading to Hull and become part of this club. I'm grateful for the opportunity to come to a massive club like this and I just can't wait to get started in pre-season."