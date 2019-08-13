Tuoyo Egodo to rejoin London Broncos from Castleford next season

Tuoyo Egodo is a former London Broncos Academy product

London Broncos have re-signed winger Tuoyo Egodo from Castleford on a two year contract from 2020.

Egodo left the Broncos three years ago to join Castleford and has this season scored four tries in two matches against his relegation-threatened former club, including two in their 20-6 defeat at the Jungle last Saturday.

"I'm really excited to get back to London and join the Broncos again," Egodo said.

"It's an opportunity to be close to family and friends and something I just couldn't pass up on."

The London-born player previously came through the academy ranks at the Broncos before joining the Tigers.

Broncos coach Danny Ward said: "We are pleased Tuoyo has joined us back at the Broncos from next season.

"He is a player who came through our junior system, have all worked with before and so know what he can bring to the group.

"It has been good for him to move away, get out of his comfort zone, work with different coaches and mature as a player and a person.

"Although he's not done himself any favours scoring loads of tries against us in the last month, we won't hold that against him and look forward to help continue his development."