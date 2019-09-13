Steve Price left fuming after Warrington's defeat by Leeds

Steve Price was not impressed with his Warrington side's performance against Leeds

Warrington coach Steve Price branded his team's performance "unacceptable" after they were beaten 26-4 by Leeds.

The Wolves dropped to fourth spot in Super League after the one-sided defeat on Friday night and will now face Castleford in a knockout semi-final next week.

"That's not a performance I'm happy with," Price said. "It was unacceptable what we dished up tonight.

"We had everything to play for. Credit to Leeds, I thought they showed a lot of intent with all their actions.

"But we had 15 errors. We haven't done that for a long time. We had our highest missed tackle count for a long time.

"I didn't see it coming. There's a quality football team there and that's why I'm disappointed.

"To throw away two opportunities for two bites at the semi-final, that's what I'm filthy about."

Price is hopeful of having half-back Declan Patton and forward Joe Philbin back available after they missed the Leeds match with injury.

Warrington will take on the Tigers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next Thursday.

Price said he would focus on his own side in the lead-up to the semi-final.

"It's about getting our house in order this week," he said.

"We need to tidy up a few things and do what we do well. We can easily fix a number of things.

"We'll get the gloves on again. It's championship rounds, isn't it? Now is where you find out your true believers.

"We need to get back to our style of footy."

Leeds coach Richard Agar praised his players for giving retiring veteran Jamie Jones-Buchanan a winning send-off.

Thank you Jonesy for always making us smile 😃 pic.twitter.com/I3W6z7vZTG — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) September 13, 2019

Jones-Buchanan, who is hanging up his boots after 20 years with the club, captained the Rhinos in his last game and nailed a conversion in the 22-point win.

"It was terrific," Agar said.

"Emotion was going to play a big part tonight for Jonesy. We knew the crowd would thrive on that and our players thrived on it as well.

"Our defence was pretty good. We had to make some strong last-ditch efforts.

"But I thought throughout the contest, defensively we held up really well.

"It was a pleasing win and pleasing that we won pretty comfortable in the end.