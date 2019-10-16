Super League Grand Final reaches record TV audience

This year's Grand Final was watched by a record TV audience

The 2019 Super League Grand Final set a new Super League record for live TV audience since the competition's inception in 1996.

The number of people who watched Saturday's title decider between St Helens and Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports Main Event and SS Arena was 43 per cent higher than the figure for the same game in 2018 between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors.

The new record follows a significant upward curve in live TV audiences over the last 10 weeks of the season which included the final-day relegation battle and the play-offs, which had seen an 11 per cent growth in live audience compared to the 2018 season.

"This is significant news for Super League, and news we are obviously delighted with," Super League CEO Robert Elstone said.

"The Grand Final on Saturday has been labelled as 'one of the very best' and it is fantastic to confirm that a record live TV audience has witnessed our showpiece event.

"Congratulations to Salford Red Devils, and our new champions St Helens, on delivering such a compelling match, and to Sky Sports for producing a superb programme which encapsulated the best of Super League both on and off the field."

Salford's semi-final victory over Wigan to reach the Grand Final had been the number-one ranked game of the 2019 season until the Saints-Red Devils clash set the new record.

"We've enjoyed being able to produce and cover a thrilling season of Super League capped by a fantastic final at Old Trafford," said Rob Webster, Managing Director of Sky Sports.

"For the first time, we also showed the Women's Grand Final live on Sky Sports making it an amazing weekend for the sport in every way. Our customers were hooked until the final whistle on a terrific season."