Super League: Sonny Bill Williams among biggest signings for 2020 season

Sonny Bill Williams and former Roosters team-mate James Maloney have moved to Super League clubs

Sonny Bill Williams headlines a host of stars flocking to the Betfred Super League for the 2020 season.

Here are five of the biggest names who will be on show in next year's competition, live on Sky Sports...

Sonny Bill Williams (Toronto Wolfpack)

Perhaps the highest-profile signing in Super League history, Williams arrives at Toronto fresh from representing New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

Such is his ability, the 34-year-old is regarded as a great in both codes of the game and is likely to draw huge audiences from all over the world.

Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Gareth Widdop has joined Warrington after 10 seasons in the NRL

Wolves fans are hopeful that Widdop is the final piece in the puzzle as they look to push for a maiden Super League title that has evaded them for years.

His signing creates an exciting halves partnership with fellow Great Britain international Blake Austin - an area in which they were arguably lacking in 2019 in the absence of Kevin Brown.

Manu Ma'u (Hull FC)

Manu Ma'u has represented New Zealand and Tonga at international level

Nicknamed the 'Tongan Terminator', there is no doubt Ma'u will get pulses racing next season.

British fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old during the Lions' defeat to Tonga earlier this month, in which he displayed his trademark aggressive style.

He replaces retiring veteran Mark Minichiello as coach Lee Radford looks to freshen up his forward pack.

James Maloney (Catalan Dragons)

Maloney has signed a three-year deal with Catalans

An Australia and New South Wales Origin representative, Maloney forms half of Catalans' new half-back combination for 2020.

He will link up with fellow Aussie Josh Drinkwater with the aim of settling a Dragons side who have struggled with consistency in recent years.

George Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

George Burgess won an NRL Premiership with Souths

Dewsbury native Burgess returns to UK shores after a successful eight-year spell Down Under.

During that time he won an NRL Premiership and World Club Challenge with South Sydney, as well as picking up 15 England caps.

Not only will he bolster Wigan's pack, but the 27-year-old will also serve as an inspiration to promising forwards Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies and Liam Byrne.