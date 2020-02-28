Super League: What to watch out for in Sunday's matches

Wigan's Liam Farrell is braced for a big challenge away to Huddersfield

Super League Round 5 comes to a close with three matches on Sunday and we take a look at what to keep an eye on in those games...

Farrell ready for Giants test

Sunday's Super League showdown at the John Smith's Stadium sees Huddersfield put an unbeaten record on the line against a Wigan team which has won three of their opening four matches in 2020.

A Warriors team inspired by Bevan French and Jackson Hastings secured a 26-12 win at home to another of the expected play-off contenders Hull FC last Sunday.

Liam Farrell is impressed by what he has seen from the Giants so far this season and the work done at the club by Simon Woolford since he took over as head coach of the club in 2018.

The Wigan back row knows his side must improve their discipline as well if they are to come away from Huddersfield with the points.

"It's a big week because they've not lost yet and we're on a pretty good run," Farrell said. "This is the challenge that we need, they've got a big pack which they're using to their advantage, so it will be a pretty tough game.

"They got a new coach who knew where he wanted to be and has now got them structured very well, especially with the new players they've signed.

"We've just got to fix up a few areas regarding penalties but once we've fixed that we're grinding down teams pretty well, so the more we do that, the more we can threaten."

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam welcomes George Burgess and Jake Shorrocks back into his 21-man squad after their recovery from injuries, while Huddersfield have Jordan Turner available again after he missed last week's 22-4 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Giants boss Woolford praised his team's resilience in the victory at Hull College Craven Park and believes that trait has been a big part of their impressive start to the 2020 season.

"The guys are a lot more committed and a lot more resilient this year," Woolford said. "When we have had to roll our sleeves up and defend our line, we've been able to do that."

Radford excited by Folau-Griffin clash

His signing may have proven controversial, but Hull FC head coach Lee Radford is relishing the prospect of his side coming up against Israel Folau when Catalans Dragons come to town.

Folau made a try-scoring debut at centre for the French side in their win over Castleford Tigers in Perpignan two weeks ago and is set to make his first appearance for the Dragons on these shores at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

Radford believes the Australian has the potential to be Man of Steel this year and is excited to see how the Australian matches up against Hull three-quarter Josh Griffin, who has made a flying start to the 2020 Super League season.

"I can't wait," Radford said. "He's (Folau) a brilliant player. I'm really looking forward to seeing Griff go up against him because Griff is in a bit of form as well at the minute.

"He looks right at it in terms of performances so it's a ding-donger and I know Griff is looking forward to it as well."

Hull have Chris Satae and Albert Kelly available again after serving two-match suspensions, while Manu Ma'u and Carlos Tuimavavae are included in Radford's 21-man squad too after recovering from injury.

The Black and Whites are aiming to rebound from back-to-back defeats, while Catalans are coming into the match following a week off due to scheduled opponents St Helens being involved in the World Club Challenge.

That is the second time this season the Dragons have been left with a blank weekend due to their match against Wakefield in Round 2 being postponed due to Storm Ciara.

"We've only played two games so far and obviously only one trial game against Toulouse so we're a bit behind a lot of the other teams, but it is what it is," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"What it has done is given us a complete focus on Hull FC and we know we're going to have to put in a completely disciplined performance to get the win."

Chester ponders half-back selection

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester is facing another conundrum at half-back for the trip to Salford Red Devils after Ryan Hampshire suffered a broken jaw in last week's derby defeat to Castleford Tigers.

Academy graduate Connor Bailey and Max Jowitt are both in contention to play alongside Trinity skipper Jacob Miller in the halves, which would mean the third different partnership there for the team so far this season.

Bailey, who started out at amateur club Shaw Cross Sharks and signed professional terms last year, impressed Chester in Wakefield reserves' win away to Widnes Vikings last week and could well start against last year's Super League Grand Final runners-up.

"We've tried both Connor Bailey and Max Jowitt at half during the week," Chester said.

"I thought Connor had a fantastic game in the reserves, who I went to watch on Sunday, so both guys are in contention.

"We've tried these two young kids and I just have to make sure I get the decision right."

Chester revealed Wakefield have spent time in training looking at how to contain the threat posed by Salford full-back Niall Evalds, who was the joint-second-highest try-scorer in Super League last season, along with highlighting the danger posed by three-quarters Kris Welham and Ken Sio.

The visitors are set to give Alex Walker a debut at full-back after the off-season signing from London Broncos completed his recovery from injury.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have Lee Mossop and Dan Sarginson back from injuries too, while Josh Johnson and Greg Burke come into contention as well as Ian Watson's side aim to rebound from back-to-back losses.