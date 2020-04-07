LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown joins this week's podcast to share his derby memories

It's a derby special on this week's Golden Point podcast as we examine what makes those matches between local rivals so special.

With the Super League season currently suspended, Sky Sports will be showing the memorable Good Friday clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens from 2003, where an injury-hit Wigan side fought back from 22-12 down at half time to win 24-22.

That match saw Kevin Brown make his professional debut as an 18-year-old, and he joins former Warriors team-mate turned Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor and Marc Bazeley to look back on that match.

The Salford Red Devils half-back recalls the build-up to the match, his feelings and being bought a watch by Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson to mark an impressive display.

Brown also tells us about his experiences on both sides of the rivalry between Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves, and reveals the story behind his decision to cross the divide.