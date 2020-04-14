LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly

Former Super League general manager Blake Solly is this week's guest

Blake Solly joins the panel for the latest episode of our weekly Golden Point podcast.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs chief executive gives Marc Bazeley and Brian Carney the latest on the NRL's proposed return to action at the end of May.

Plus gives he views the rumours around Super League stars and rugby union player Quade Cooper joining teams on short-term contracts.

As well as this, Solly tells us about his memories from growing up as a Rabbitohs fan, playing at amateur level in Leeds and how he became involved with the administration of rugby league in this country.

The former Super League general manager also looks back on his time at the head of Europe's top domestic competition and gives his views on the current state of the sport in the UK.