Super League: Thursday's talking points and team news

Castleford are aiming to rediscover that winning feeling when they face Hull KR

The talking points ahead of Thursday's Super League action involving Castleford taking on Hull Kingston Rovers followed by Huddersfield Giants versus Wakefield Trinity...

Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers (5.30pm)

After going down 48-6 to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon, Castleford now go looking to get back to winning ways against the team from the east of the city when they face Hull KR in Thursday's first televised match.

The Tigers have now lost eight of their nine games in all competitions since the season resumed at the start of August, with their only win in that time being against Challenge Cup runners-up Salford Red Devils.

That has ended their chances of qualifying for the play-offs as well after being one of the in-form teams heading into lockdown, but head coach Daryl Powell is not allowing his players to feel sorry for themselves.

"We are in a really tough situation, but we have to find a way out of it," Powell said. "We have got to keep our resolve.

"I think you have to keep demanding high standards from each other. We aren't going to get out of it by feeling sorry for ourselves.

"We have to build our confidence through performance. Building wins out will help confidence."

Powell makes four changes to his 21-man squad from the defeat to Hull FC, with Derrell Olpherts, Greg Eden, Daniel Smith and Dan Fleming all returning.





Powell makes four changes to his 21-man squad from the defeat to Hull FC, with Derrell Olpherts, Greg Eden, Daniel Smith and Dan Fleming all returning.

Opposite number Tony Smith, meanwhile, welcomes back Will Dagger after a four-week absence from a knee injury.

That is a welcome boost to a side which has a quick turnaround for their next match when they play Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, with a number of the squad set to double up for both games.

"I think I've got six or seven that won't have to double up, who will be fresh and ready to go," Smith told Hull Live.

Opposite number Tony Smith, meanwhile, welcomes back Will Dagger after a four-week absence from a knee injury.



Daggers back. 🙌



"I'm going to have to ask nine or 10 to put in a big effort on Thursday night and back up on Sunday.

"We'll play it by ear as to who they are. It'll be a bit like last week where we mixed and matched."

Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm)

Huddersfield are without winger Jermaine McGillvary, but back rower Ukuma Ta'ai is set to make his return from a two-month absence and there is also a place for prop Oliver Wilson, while Ireland international Ronan Michael is hoping to make his debut.

Wakefield have been hit by Covid withdrawals, but skipper Jacob Miller is back, along with winger Ben Jones-Bishop, hooker Kyle Wood, prop Tinirau Arona and second rower Jay Pitts, while hooker Harry Bowes could make his debut. Joe Westerman and Josh Wood are injured, while Innes Senior cannot play against his parent club.

Huddersfield 21-man squad: Ashton Golding, Jake Wardle, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Aidan Sezer, James Gavet, Suaia Matagi, Kenny Edwards, Joe Wardle, Michael Lawrence, Matty English, Oliver Wilson, Ukuma Ta'ai, Leroy Cudjoe, Tom Holmes, Louis Senior, Sam Hewitt, Sam Wood, Chris McQueen, Ronan Michael, Brandon Moore

Wakefield have lost four more players due to the virus and Trinity coach Chris Chester revealed the latest positive tests at his weekly press conference via zoom, describing it as "another kick in the teeth.

"We were made aware late last night of four positives this week, three players and one member of staff," Chester said.





👥 Young hooker Harry Bowes is included for the first time as Chris Chester names his 21-man squad for Thursday's game with @Giantsrl!





"They are now isolating for 10 days. We've had to stand two extra people down, one player and one member of staff, through track and trace.

"It's another kick in the teeth. But we've got those guys back that missed the last couple of weeks through track and trace so we're looking pretty fit and healthy to be honest."

Although all Super League clubs have been adversely affected by the pandemic, Wakefield have been hit harder than most and Chester says they are struggling to find an explanation.

"It's just guesswork," he said. "We've no idea really. We kind of think it's stemmed from the Catalan game and has slowly gone around the club. We've been really strict with what the players are doing.

"It's obviously disappointing for those guys who are having to stand down again. There's two players that have had to stand down three times now in the space of six or seven weeks.

"You've got to feel for some of these guys, they're really going through it."