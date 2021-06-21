Super League game between Hull KR and St Helens postponed due to Covid-19

Hull KR have postponed training until Wednesday

A fourth Betfred Super League fixture of the season has fallen victim to Covid-19.

Friday's round 11 fixture between Hull KR and St Helens at Craven Park has been postponed after three more Rovers players tested positive over the weekend.

That follows two positive tests last week while nine other players have been forced to isolate as close contacts.

Hull KR have postponed training until Wednesday, when a further round of PCR testing will be carried out.

Robins players who were selected for the Combined Nations All Stars have also been stood down.

Hull KR said in a statement: "Under the RFL's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 - either through positive tests or as close contacts - and the RFL have therefore accepted Hull KR's request to postpone Friday's fixture.

"The clubs will liaise with the RFL on a possible date to rearrange the match later in the season - although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled."

It is the second time St Helens have had a recent match called off. Their away fixture with Leeds fell victim to the pandemic after an outbreak in the Rhinos camp.

Leeds' trip to Catalans Dragons was also postponed while Huddersfield's home game against Wigan was called off due to an outbreak of Covid in the Giants camp.