Super League: Hull derby postponed again due to Covid-19 issues for Black and Whites

Super League protocols state a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19

The Hull derby has been postponed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hull FC are without a total of 11 players, as well as two staff members, which, coupled with their injury problems, left them unable to fulfil the Super League fixture.

The match was originally due to be played at Craven Park on July 1 but a Covid-19 outbreak among Hull KR's players and staff forced the game to be re-arranged for July 15.

Under the RFL's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 - either through positive tests or as close contacts.

Hull, who also called off Sunday's scheduled home game against Leigh after their first cases emerged, say there have been no further positive tests, although one additional person is self-isolating due to test and trace.

A statement from the Rugby Football League said: "Hull FC have been granted the postponement because more than seven of their top 25 paid players remain unavailable either after positive Covid-19 tests, or as close contacts.

"The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of the fixture - although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled."