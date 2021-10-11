Sione Mata'utia and Michael McIlorum given one-match bans for Grand Final incidents

St Helens back rower Sione Mata'utia and Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum have both been given one-match bans for foul play in the Super League Grand Final.

Mata'utia was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade A offence of punching while McIlorum has been punished for an alleged trip.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara suggested in the post-match press conference that Mata'utia could have been sent off for the punch on stand-off James Maloney in the fourth minute of Saturday's game at Old Trafford, which Saints won 12-10.

The incident took place well away from the action and referee Liam Moore allowed play to continue.

When asked post-match whether Mata'utia should have been sin-binned, McNamara replied: "Well, send off, isn't it?

"That sort of incident, they generally go back and stop the play and look at it. I thought there was a lot of those bits and pieces but it's a big call."

Michael McIlorum has been penalised for an alleged trip during the Grand Final

Both players have until Tuesday morning to challenge the punishments.

Meanwhile, the RFL has confirmed it is investigating comments by Catalans president Bernard Guasch in which he criticised the performance of the match officials at Old Trafford.

Incensed by the officials' failure to punish Mata'utia, Guasch pointed to other crucial decisions which he claims affected the outcome of the match and said he would never allow his team to play in another final unless it was officiated by Australian referees.

An RFL spokesman said Guasch's comments are being considered by its compliance department.