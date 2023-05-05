Super League Round 11: Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards claim Friday wins

Hull KR kept the Huddersfield Giants scoreless as they continued their brilliant run

A round-up of the rest of Friday night's Super League Round 11 action after Catalans Dragons defeated St Helens in the Sky Live game.

Hull Kingston Rovers 28-0 Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR put in a polished performance to beat Huddersfield 28-0 and show why they are viewed by many as genuine contenders for the Super League title.

Two first-half tries from Ryan Hall, added to by two in the second half from James Batchelor and a single score by Tom Opacic, saw Rovers home.

Rowan Milnes deputised ably at scrum-half for the injured Jordan Abdull as Willie Peters' side ground out a win which owed a lot to some fine tackling at both ends of the pitch.

The only down side for the Robins was an upper-leg injury to full-back Lachlan Coote early in the game.

Huddersfield never really got into the contest as they tried to over complicate things on a wet night in east Hull.

Leeds Rhinos 12-22 Salford Red Devils

Salford surged to their fourth straight win in the Betfred Super League League with a thoroughly-deserved 22-12 victory over Leeds at Headingley.

Marc Sneyd kicked 10 of the visitors' points, including two penalties, as indiscipline once again cost the Rhinos dear in what proved another frustrating evening for the hosts.

From the moment Rhys Williams pounced to put his side ahead in the right corner halfway through the first period, Paul Rowley's Salford held the upper hand and only a late effort from James Bentley roused the Rhinos for what would prove a fruitless assault in the last 10 minutes.



Leeds coach Rohan Smith had handed teenager Jack Sinfield a rare slot at scrum-half in place of the injured Aidan Sezer in a bid to rid his side of their frustrating inconsistency so far in this campaign.

Leigh Leopards 30-6 Castleford Tigers

Leigh produced a dominant second-half performance to stun Castleford 30-6 and record three successive Super League wins for the first time.

The Leigh Leopards secured another big win as they found their attacking prowess in the second 40

Kai O'Donnell, Ava Seumanufagai, Ricky Leutele and Matty Davis all scored tries, which were converted by Ben Reynolds, as the Leopards powered home after the sides were tied at 6-6 at half-time.

Leigh had trailed to an early Joe Westerman try, converted by Gareth Widdop, but responded with a converted Reynolds try in the 19th minute and never looked back as they beat Castleford for the first time since 1987.

During four spells in Super League, Leigh have never managed to achieve better than back-to-back wins but they continued their impressive start to 2023 with a sixth victory of the campaign.

The win also ensured Leigh equalled their best points total as a Super League team with only 11 rounds of the season played.

But for Castleford and their coach Andy Last, it means they remain second from bottom after a desperately disappointing start to the campaign.

Warrington Wolves 32-18 Wakefield Trinity

Bottom-club Wakefield were left to rue the second-half dismissal of prop Kevin Proctor as Warrington returned to the top of Betfred Super League with a 32-18 victory over Trinity at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington Wolves fought back in the second half to keep Wakefield Trinity searching for their first win of the season

The scores were locked at 12-12 in an even contest when Proctor was shown the red card by referee Marcus Griffiths 13 minutes into the second half for a high tackle on Warrington full-back Josh Thewlis.

The Wolves made their extra man tell as Matty Ashton claimed two tries and George Williams also touched down as Warrington returned to winning ways after successive defeats to Wigan and St Helens.

Thewlis had claimed two first-half tries for Daryl Powell's side, while Stefan Ratchford kicked six goals.

It was a brave effort from Wakefield who claimed tries through Morgan Smith, Kelepi Tanginoa and Matty Ashurst and three goals from Will Dagger, but they remain rooted to the foot of the table still searching for their first points of the campaign.