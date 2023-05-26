Super League: Leigh Leopards stun leaders Warrington Wolves | Wakefield Trinity confirm David Fifita approach

Leigh celebrated a stunning win at home to Super League leaders Warrington

We round-up all of the action from Friday’s three non-televised Betfred Super League matches which saw Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants all triumph…

Catalans Dragons 36-6 Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity

Mark Applegarth admits he might have to turn to a former Wakefield star to be the talisman for a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

The miserable season for Super League's bottom side continued as they suffered a 36-6 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

After enduring a 13th straight loss in the competition, Trinity head coach Applegarth revealed the club are looking at a possible return for David Fifita.

"We are looking into it, he would be an incredible boost for our squad," Applegarth said. "We're down on numbers and it looks like Kelepi Tanginoa has broken his arm so we really need the numbers."

Wakefield went behind 18-0 through first-half tries for former Trinity player Tom Johnstone and Cesar Rouge.

They hit back through Ryan Kay but another Johnstone try, plus scores from Tanguy Zenon and Arthur Mourgue, saw Catalans emerge victorious.

Huddersfield Giants 20-4 Castleford Tigers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers

Ian Watson hailed a "miles better" performance from Huddersfield after they claimed victory over Castleford to end a four-game losing streak.

The home side dominated the Tigers at the John Smith's Stadium, taking a 10-4 lead in the first half - thanks to Esan Marsters' opening try - before second-half scores from Innes Senior and Kevin Naiqama sealed their win.

The Giants had won just one game from their past six fixtures, with pressure rising on the West Yorkshire side after last weekend's 42-40 Betfred Challenge Cup defeat to Watson's old club Salford Red Devils.

"It was miles better from us," Watson said. "It looked more like us, that's what we've been speaking about as a group. It was a really good team performance.

Kevin Naiqama dives over for a try in Huddersfield's win over Castleford

"We started playing well from minute zero. We were playing right into the teeth of them, asking a few questions.

"Overall, it was pleasing. We would have loved to put on a few more tries at the end but I'd rather win 20-4 every week than be in a game and lose 42-40."

The second-bottom Tigers' only try came from Alex Mellor and Andy Last's side have now lost eight of their past nine matches.

Leigh Leopards 30-12 Warrington Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves

Adrian Lam insists Leigh will not get carried away after they upset Super League leaders Warrington.

The Leopards raced into a 14-0 lead at Leigh Sports Village thanks to tries from Gareth O'Brien and Tom Briscoe and held the Wolves pointless in the second half as they recorded a sixth straight win.

George Williams looked to have kick-started the Wolves fightback with a 28th-minute try but O'Brien responded with his second for the hosts, before Joe Philbin and Stefan Ratchford's conversion made it 20-12 at the break.

But the Leopards sealed victory with Josh Charnley's 15th try of the season as the game entered the final quarter and, with time almost up, Ben Reynolds scooped up a loose ball and raced 60 metres to score a try he also converted.

Gareth O'Brien races away to score for Leigh against Warrington

"I am very proud," Leigh head coach Lam said. "It was a tough game - Warrington are a quality side that has set the standards this season. We knew it was going to be physical and we just had to be up for the challenge.

"I thought we were reasonably good for most of the game, but it wasn't perfect. The way we defended our line showed how we just kept turning up for each other. I thought our defence was really solid.

"I don't think one player stood out for us - that has been one of the secrets for us all season. It's great to get six wins in a row but things can change quickly if you get too far ahead of ourselves."